Portworx Enables Amazon EKS to Run Mission Critical Databases on Kubernetes

While the Kubernetes community has made running applications on Kubernetes seamless and agile, operating a highly-available and secure Kubernetes cluster has been a complex proposition for enterprises, until now. With Amazon EKS, enterprises have access to the best practices for running a highly-available, secure, logged and monitored Kubernetes cluster, automated into a one-click deployment. The combination of Portworx for persistent storage and Amazon EKS radically simplifies the operations of stateful services on EKS, enabling enterprises to save more than 30 percent on compute and storage costs.

"As today's enterprises advance their cloud and DevOps journeys, they're realizing the value that container technologies provide and are expanding their initiatives to support workloads for Kubernetes," said Murli Thirumale, co-founder and CEO of Portworx. "With this partnership, we're taking advantage of Kubernetes' rich and mature ecosystem and empowering enterprises to focus on their applications, to ensure that their mission critical stateful services on Kubernetes are as easy to automatically manage as the rest of their applications."

Combining the industry-backed benefits of Amazon EKS with Portworx's purpose-built Kubernetes storage, enterprises now have access to:

Multi-AZ EBS for Kubernetes – Amazon EBS only works within a single availability zone. Every Portworx persistent volume is synchronously replicated across availability zones (AZs), ensuring that if a stateful pod or host is lost, Kubernetes can reschedule it to any other host in the cluster during downtime, even in another AZ.

Amazon EBS only works within a single availability zone. Every Portworx persistent volume is synchronously replicated across availability zones (AZs), ensuring that if a stateful pod or host is lost, Kubernetes can reschedule it to any other host in the cluster during downtime, even in another AZ. Auto-scaling groups for stateful applications – Enterprises have all the benefits of auto-scaling groups (ASGs) without data loss. Portworx itself manages the dynamic creation of EBS volumes for an ASG, so if a pod is rescheduled after a host failure, the pre-existing EBS volume will be reused, reducing failover time by 300%.

Enterprises have all the benefits of auto-scaling groups (ASGs) without data loss. Portworx itself manages the dynamic creation of EBS volumes for an ASG, so if a pod is rescheduled after a host failure, the pre-existing EBS volume will be reused, reducing failover time by 300%. Hyperconverged compute and storage for ultra-high performance databases – Enterprises have the benefits of EC2 instance storage for EKS without data loss, so if the EC2 instance serving the database pod goes down, Kubernetes can reschedule the pod to another host in the cluster where Portworx has placed an up-to-date replica. This ensures hyperconvergence is maintained even across reschedules.

Enterprises have the benefits of EC2 instance storage for EKS without data loss, so if the EC2 instance serving the database pod goes down, Kubernetes can reschedule the pod to another host in the cluster where Portworx has placed an up-to-date replica. This ensures hyperconvergence is maintained even across reschedules. Application-aware snapshots – With PX-Enterprise's Kubernetes-integrated application consistent snapshots for groups of data volumes, Kubernetes administrators can define groups of volumes that constitute their application state and consistently snapshot directly via kubectl. These group snapshots can be backed up to S3 or moved directly to another Amazon region in case of a disaster.

Additionally, Portworx now works with Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) to run mission critical containerized applications on AWS.

For more information about how databases run on Amazon EKS, check out our blog or tune into our webinar, taking place on June 21, 2018 at 9am PT.

Portworx is the best cloud native storage solution for containers, designed with DevOps in mind. With Portworx, users can manage any database or stateful service on any infrastructure using any container scheduler, including Kubernetes, Mesosphere DC/OS, and Docker Swarm. Portworx solves the five most common problems DevOps teams encounter when running stateful services in production: persistence, high availability, data automation, security, and support for multiple data stores and infrastructure. Portworx is ideally suited for solution verticals such as databases, messaging queues, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CICD), big data, and content management. Customers include Lufthansa Systems, TGen, fifteen companies in the Fortune Global 1000 with customers in healthcare, global manufacturing, telecom, and federal.

