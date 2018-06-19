Positive Knee Preservation Outcomes Using the Innovative Arthrosurface Inlay PF Wave™

Isolated patellofemoral arthritis occurs when there is loss of cartilage limited to the central portion of the knee joint. For advanced stages, partial joint replacement has become the leading treatment. The Arthrosurface PF Wave Inlay Arthroplasty Design adapts and restores the patient's unique joint surface providing a novel, anatomic approach to treating isolated patellofemoral arthritis. Derek Jones, MD, Section head of Sports Medicine and Cartilage Restoration at the Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute in New Orleans said, "Over the course of the past 8 years, I have been very encouraged seeing my patients return to high levels of work and sports following this procedure. Our joint preservation experience is similar to those presented at ESSKA." In contrast, traditional Onlay implants require more extensive bone cuts and tend to sit high on the new joint surface, thereby increasing the risk of overstuffing the joint.

Based on their findings presented at ESSKA, lead author Prof. Andreas Imhoff, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology, Director/Chairman Department of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine at the University of Munich concluded, "We observed significantly improved postoperative outcomes with high patient satisfaction at the two-year follow up. This trend held true for the 5-year results, too."

According to Matthias Schurhoff, VP of Clinical Affairs, "seeing these study results continue to show no arthritic changes at the 5-year mark while holding significant pain relief and functional improvement is very validating for us. These results support our belief that our unique inlay concept provides a contemporary arthroplasty track in patellofemoral surgery."

Arthrosurface continues to innovate Patellofemoral Arthroplasty by providing active alternatives to total knee replacement and allowing more patients access to knee preservation options.

About Arthrosurface: Arthrosurface, Inc. is a global orthopedic medical technology business providing a broad portfolio of essential products and instrumentation used to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury and arthritic disease. Arthrosurface is the inventor and market leader in joint preservation with inlay arthroplasty. Our product offerings include joint preservation implants, instruments and orthobiologics. Founded in 2002, Arthrosurface markets and distributes its products in the US and around the world and has succeeded in helping patients return to activity for over 14 years. For more information, please visit our website at www.arthrosurface.com

