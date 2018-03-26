Postmates Brings Jack in the Box® To Your Doorstep

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, from March 25th - March 31st, Postmates customers can score a free Jumbo Jack by getting a friend to try Jack in the Box via Postmates delivery. Plus during this time, Postmates customers can also try their favorites from tacos to curly fries with free delivery.

"With a menu that's packed with variety, Jack in the Box prides itself on being able to serve guests whatever they crave, whenever they crave it," said Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box. "Now, we are excited to satisfy guest cravings where ever they may hit by joining forces with Postmates and its expansive on-demand delivery fleet."

"We want to give our fans the opportunity to celebrate this partnership by sharing and enjoying some of our most classic menu items with their family and friends," said Alter.

To participate, customers must download and open the Postmates app on iOS or Android, and click on "Invite Friends". There, they will see a referral code that they can share with their friends and family members. A friend has 7 days to use the code for a free Jumbo Jack and regular fountain drink. Once the friend uses the code, the referring customer will receive a credit in his or her Postmates account for a free Jumbo Jack (valid for the next 7 days).

"We're thrilled to team up with an iconic brand like Jack in the Box to bring our customers even more of what they want -- on-demand," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead, Postmates. "We've been delivering Jack in the Box for years, but by entering into an official partnership we look forward to working closer with them to create an even better customer experience."

* Offer Terms & Conditions: Referral code can be used by new customers only for $6.10 in general credit available to use for a Jumbo Jack and a regular fountain drink at Jack in the Box on Postmates. Upon completion of their first order, the referrer will receive a $3.49 general credit to put towards a Jumbo Jack. Both orders subject to minimums and delivery fees. Valid through 11:59 pm on 3/31/17 within Postmates delivery distance of a Jack in the Box. Subject to availability.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com or www.qdoba.com.

About Postmates

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "everything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates originated on-demand delivery and now helps customers in over 50 U.S. metropolitan markets get whatever they need, whenever they need it. Postmates has the largest on-demand delivery fleet in the U.S. of more than 160,000 Postmates operating domestically, as well as in the company's first international market of Mexico City. Postmates provides access to +250,000 merchants and is helping transform the way food and merchandise move around cities – by connecting the city to customers, while helping local brick and mortar businesses better compete against retail goliaths. Headquartered in San Francisco, with 550 employees, Postmates is building a movement. Have chips but no guac? Postmate it. Your date night? Postmate it. Game day? Postmate it. Run out of caffeine? Postmate it. Learn more:www.postmates.com.

