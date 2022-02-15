Potato Protein Market in APAC to Record 5.25% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Growing Demand for Protein Powders to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Potato Protein Market in APAC: Growing demand for protein powders to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the potato protein market in APAC is the growing demand for protein powders. Modern-day hectic lifestyles and busy schedules have spurred the demand for instant sources of proteins. Protein powders are also becoming very popular among fitness enthusiasts for muscle development due to their higher content of amino acids. Aggressive marketing and promotional activities that are undertaken by companies across fitness centers and the introduction of several ready-to-drink protein powders are expected to expand the sales of potato protein powders in the coming years. These protein powders are very popular among the followers of the vegan diet, which is expected to drive market growth further.

Potato Protein Market in APAC: Risk and side effects of protein supplements to hamper growth

The risk and side effects of protein supplements will be a major challenge for the potato protein market in APAC during the forecast period. A downside to using protein supplements regularly is that they can cause some side effects. Two of the most commonly consumed protein supplements are whey and casein. These protein supplements can cause abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, and vomiting in people. Moreover, the excess consumption of protein supplements can result in weight gain, if not accompanied by a workout regime; certain protein supplements are meant to be taken pre-or post-workout. Some of the other side effects of protein supplements are kidney disorders and stones, bone loss, hair loss, hormonal disruptions, liver damage, digestive problems, and weight gain. Insufficient knowledge about protein supplements can lead to side effects, discourage consumption, and thereby be a deterrent to market growth.

Potato Protein Market in APAC Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the potato protein market in APAC includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Potato Protein Market In APAC: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the potato protein market in APAC by form (powder and liquid) and geography (China, India, Japan, and the Rest of APAC). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the potato protein market size in APAC and actionable market insights on each segment.

Potato Protein Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.25 Regional analysis China, India, Japan, and the Rest of APAC Performing market contribution Rest of APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Agridient BV, Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Emsland Group, Kemin Industries Inc., KMC amba, Meelunie BV, Roquette Freres SA, Royal Avebe, and Tereos Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Form

Market segments

Comparison by Form

Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Form

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Agridient BV

Bioriginal Food and Science Corp.

Emsland Group

KMC amba

Meelunie BV

Roquette Freres SA

Royal Avebe

Tereos Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

