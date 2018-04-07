Potential Unicorns are Emerging from Chengdu Tianfu Software Park

At present, the Park has grown into an industrial complex featuring software outsourcing services, the R&D of software products, communication technology, digital entertainment, mobile internet, shared service center, as well as an important choice of destination for domesitc and overseas leading software and information service enterprises to establish presence in China. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the Belt and Road Initiative and the dividends brought along by China (Sichuan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Park has further enhanced its image as the role model of the open economy in Sichuan.

Relying on the high-quality human resources and strong policy support, the Park has existed as a powerful magnet attracting enterprises and teams across the world to settle in and be integrated as part of the global industrial division. Since 2005 when it was put into operation, the Park has brought in some 600 leading international enterprises, including IBM, SAP, EMC, Philips, Maersk, Siemens, Ericsson, PWC, Alibaba, Tencent, and Manulife Financial, as well as 34 Global Fortune 500 companies, a large number of TOP10 global software leaders, TOP100 national software leaders and key software enterprises under state planning, and enterprises with Ascertainment Certificate of Software Enterprises and CMMI authentication.

In March of 2017, the China Quality Certification Center released the most authoritative, influential list of regional brands of China in terms of value. Among the 160 regional brands, the Park ranked the second among regional service brands with a regional brand value of RMB 41.562 billion.

Tianfu Software Park Lab, a new incubator of mobile internet managed by Tianfu Software Park and one of the most important, and vigorous "mass entrepreneurship and innovation" carriers and platforms in the Chinese mobile internet field, has incubated a batch of leading enterprises and mobile apps, including Tap4fun, Camera360, TestBird, Codoon, LionMobi, XGIMI, 56QQ (Truck Alliance), Medlinker, MAIZIEDU, and Ludashi, as well as mobile game products bringing monthly cash flow of over RMB 10 million, including Galaxy Empire, King's Empire, Spartan Wars, Three Blade Masters, Empire Defense 3, Hua Qian Gu, Ninja Story, and Invasion.

On December 6, 2017, Medlinker, a real-name doctor platform incubated by the Park, announced that it has secured RMB 400 million in C round financing. Founded in 2014, Medlinker has grown its value to nearly RMB 5 billion in three years, and has been listed by the Greatwall Strategy Consultants as a "potential Unicorn". According to Wang Shirui, CEO of Medlinker, the rapid growth has been made thanks to the enabling, efficient business environment, rich human resources and powerful policy support of the CDHT. "As we started a business in the Park from the ground up, the Chengdu Hi-tech zone has offered many timely supports, including rent reduction or exemption."

On March 12, 2018, Chengdu XGIMI Technology, the well-known enterprise located in Tianfu Software Park released financing news. A number of first-tier investment institutions have jointly invested over 600 million RMB in XGIMI. After that, XGIMI will strengthen the integration of its products and AI technologies, and expand the advantages in media content field to further expand its market share in the Screenless TV industry.

Just before this round of financing, the XGIMI Laser TV A1, Portable Screenless TV CC Aurora and Z6 won the German Red Dot Product Design Award in 2018. Zhong Bo, the chairman and CEO of XGIMI Technology stated, "XGIMI would not be able to grow so fast without the strong support from Chengdu, the Hi-tech Zone, and the Tianfu Software Park in terms of the assistance in office rent reduction, policy support and promotional resources."

In 2016, the Park initiated the "Chengdu Tianfu Talent Recruitment" and went to North America and Europe with the executives of Changhong Group, Skymoons, Verisilicon, Ygomi, Ubisoft, BBD, XWBank, Codoon and other enterprises. They have recruited a great number of top talents of AI, biomedicine, the new economy and other fields, and help Chengdu Hi-tech Zone to bring in professionals in the global job market by following the global talent strategy.

Tianfu Software Park has also established the Overseas Working Station in Silicon Valley for deeper exchanges and cooperation. It also has made outreach campaigns for innovation and entrepreneurship and selected desirable projects in the US and Canada on behalf of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, which has prompted the top-caliber talents of North America to make innovation and start business in the zone with technologies, projects and capital.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potential-unicorns-are-emerging-from-chengdu-tianfu-software-park-300626035.html

SOURCE Chengdu Tianfu Software Park