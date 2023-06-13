Powerbridge Technologies Strengthens Collaboration with Prominent Phone Manufacturer to Drive Digital Trade Advancements

News provided by

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

ZHUHAI, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies (Nasdaq: PBTS), a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions, has announced it has secured a second contract with OPPO, a globally recognized smart device manufacturer to implement Powerbridge Customs Clearance System (G-CIS) for OPPO's export operations in Southeast Asia.

Powerbridge G-CIS system is recognized for its comprehensive and efficient import and export management capabilities, will digitize OPPO's cross-border trade operations in Southeast Asia. By digitalizing and streamlining export processes, Powerbridge's G-CIS system aims to enhance operational efficiency and ensure strict compliance with ever-evolving trade regulations.

This strategic partnership marks a noteworthy achievement for Powerbridge, solidifying its position as a trusted technology partner on the international market. With a shared commitment to innovation and efficiency, Powerbridge and OPPO are poised to drive digital transformations in customs clearance processes and foster sustainable growth in dynamic markets worldwide.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies commented: "We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with OPPO, an industry leader renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. This milestone contract reflects Powerbridge's expertise in delivering high-quality digital solutions and reaffirms our standing as a trusted partner in global trade management. We are dedicated to driving success for our clients and creating long-term value for our investors. This partnership not only expands our footprint in Southeast Asia but also positions us for future growth and expansion into other emerging markets."

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions. The Company offers software and platform applications, IoT platform services and intelligent devices, supply chain platforms and interactive media services, metaverse and digital services, and cryptocurrency asset operations and services.

