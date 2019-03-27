Powerful Lineup Of Female Leaders Headline The Inaugural 2019 Texas Women's Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the inaugural 2019 Texas Women's Summit (TWS), a one-day event dedicated to women who want to break barriers, build bonds and step into leadership positions. On April 29 at the Austin Fairmont, over 600 inspiring female professionals, including a speaker lineup of influential CEOs, presidents and female board directors from around the U.S., will gather to discuss the challenging topic of women on corporate boards and provide practical tips for breaking gender barriers and enriching networks.

Speakers at the 2019 Texas Women's Summit include a roster of influential female leaders actively working to build bonds and break barriers for women, such as: Laura Chinchilla, former president of Costa Rica; Gay Gaddis, founder and owner T3; Bridget Brennan, CEO Female Factor; Sandra Beach Lin, director on several corporate boards; and many others. These bold leaders will discuss topics imperative to advancing women, such as mentoring, leading through change, developing one's passion and assuming board directorships.

"We are delighted that California has now passed legislation requiring female representation on boards; and we believe other states, including Texas, will not be far behind," said TWS Co-Founder, Teri Lucie Thompson. "These mandates make it more imperative than ever that women are prepared for board roles. This Summit aims to do just that, by making the process more transparent, building connections, and helping women be more intentional and strategic in managing their careers so they are ready for the boardroom."

"This annual gathering will enable women to build powerful networks, increasing their access to opportunities and information," said TWS Co-Founder Liliya Spinazzola. "Attendees will take away practical resources to incorporate in their career planning right away."

Symbolic of the theme of this year's Summit, Kendra Scott, Designer, CEO and Philanthropist, will have a pop-up booth where she will donate her recently-launched Women Empowerment Charm with every purchase.

The Texas Women's Summit is also now accepting nominations for the "Breaking Barriers" Leadership Award, an award that will recognize females who have broken barriers to pave the way for the professional leadership advancement for women in Texas. Apply online here.

To register or learn more about The Texas Women's Summit, visit www.txwomensummit.org and follow TWS on LinkedIn and Facebook. (Event Hashtag: #TXWS2019).

SOURCE Texas Women’s Summit

