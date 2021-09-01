Powerful LOCKKILL Device Permanently Disables Both Traditional and Popular Digital Locks in Seconds - Keep People Out of Rental Properties Between Renters

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DG3 Locksmithing (http://dg3locksmithing.com/) recently launched the LOCKKILL device to help property owners secure household and property locks between rentals. Using a simple but highly effective design, the patent-pending LOCKKILL device permanently disables a digital or traditional lock after insertion by securing the lock pins in place. And with a score line carved into each key, LOCKKILL blanks can be broken off into the lock, further enhancing its secure fit and disabling properties. LOCKKILL blanks come in two designs – Kwikset or Schlage – and are available for direct-to-consumer sales via the DG3 Locksmithing website.

"Evictions can be a messy business, and that's when we find our clients need LOCKKILL the most," said Rick Goulian of DG3 Locksmithing. "Most people would be amazed at some of the stories we've heard from property owners: smashed windows, holes punched in the walls, ripped up carpet, and damaged appliances. It's shocking what some angry tenants can do after an official eviction. You have to be prepared for the worst."

DG3 Locksmithing: Investors Need a Tool to Prevent Burglary in Vacant Properties

FBI statistics show that a burglar strikes every 30 seconds in the U.S. – adding up to over 3,000 burglaries a day. Break-ins and burglaries are the most-mentioned property crime worry by landlords, making up 16.1% of all property crimes (62.8% residential) – with 55.7% of those involving forcible entry. And property owners have reason to worry: the average loss from a burglary can cost thousands of dollars, with a heavy emotional toll as well.

Burglaries are more frequent during summer – June being the worst month, with the spring months of March and April following. But most shocking of all: FBI data reported that 45% of all reported burglaries happened during the day, with only 39% occurring at night.

"Lockkill has a wide variety of applications and it's especially effective against digital locks," explained Goulian. "Everyone thinks digital locks are more secure than traditional key locks, but in reality, they're not. A simple bump key is all a criminal needs to gain access. To see how easy it is to bump a digital lock, watch this video. But once you put Lockkill in place, that digital lock keyway is out of commission."

Lockkill has been reviewed by Inventors Digest, Coolest Gadgets, ITS Tactical, Lock Lab, and Quantum Tech HD. Read this ITS Tactical review on the original Lockkill design, or visit YouTube to see Lockkill in action and visit them at www.LOCKKILL.com.

