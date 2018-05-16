PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company Announces Sponsorship of Focus 2018

"The user groups provide a support network for Microsoft Dynamics 365 administrators, developers, executives, and other users to collaborate, fill in knowledge gaps, and provide collective feedback to Microsoft," said Tad Thompson, Senior Technical Advancement Developer at PowerObjects and seasoned presenter at Dynamics 365 user group conferences around the globe.

Focus 2018 provides an opportunity for PowerObjects to showcase the strength of their four pillars for delivering successful digital transformation with Dynamics 365, especially regarding end user education and training. To learn more about PowerObjects' education services and capabilities showcased at Focus 2018, click here.

PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

