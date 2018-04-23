The company has changed its name to Wikisoft Corp. New CUSIP number is 96773L106. The terms of this split are one new share for each 150 old shares (150-1 reverse) with a minimum retention of 100 shares paid to all shareholders down to the beneficial holder level. Fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share calculated at the holder level (not the certificate level). The stock symbol for the Company will change from PWPY to PWPYD upon effectiveness of this corporate action. In compliance with FINRA rules, after 20 days the symbol will change to WSFT. Shareholders are not required to surrender their certificates in this corporate action.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerplay-development-corp-announces-new-symbol-pwpyd-300634629.html

SOURCE Wikisoft Corp.