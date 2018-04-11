"Bringing Joe on board is essential for our plans to expand our resources and further strengthen our reputation and expertise as the "go-to" expert in both Advisory and Public Company Audit services," says Glenn Friedman, Co-Managing Partner. "With his extensive background he is a perfect choice for us to lead the two critical areas."

Joseph is responsible for developing, managing and delivering the Advisory Group's service lines that include SOC attestations, out-sourced internal audits, internal control risk assessments, integrity monitoring, custody surprise examinations, regulatory and compliance reviews, technology audits and specialized attestation engagements.

Joseph is well experienced with the registration and reporting requirements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934. This experience includes reporting requirements for Forms 10-K, 10-Q and S-1 registration statements. He has participated in initial public offerings, secondary offerings, mergers and acquisitions, private placements, and reverse mergers.

"I'm very excited to join Prager Metis," says Zarkowski, "as we share a commitment to provide every client with both sound advice and outstanding personal service."

Watch our announcement video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ph59sTqGaT0

For more information, contact Diane Walsh at 212.643.0099, Ext. 125 or dwalsh@pragermetis.com.

About Prager Metis CPAs, LLC

Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in North America, Europe & Asia, Prager Metis CPAs, LLC, an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC, is one of the nation's fastest growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is a Top 100 Accounting Firm.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prager-metis-cpas-llc-welcomes-joseph-zarkowski-as-a-new-partner-300628184.html

SOURCE Prager Metis CPAs, LLC

Related Links

http://www.pragermetis.com

