Pravici PocketCred is Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of May 18th, 2021, Pravici PocketCred is available on Salesforce AppExchange. Pravici PocketCred is built on Blockchain technology, specifically to address credential issuance and verification, such as one for COVID-19 vaccines. It is seamlessly integrated into Salesforce, allowing government, non-profit organizations and private clinics using Salesforce Health Cloud, Salesforce Work.com, or Salesforce Vaccine Cloud to issue credentials directly from the Salesforce application.



With Pravici PocketCred, a verifiable credential can be issued to patients who have received the vaccination. A QR code is displayed in the Salesforce application for the end-user to scan using a Mobile Wallet such as the IATA Travel Pass App or Evernym's connect.me app. After the credential is issued, the patient accepts the credential in the mobile wallet. Users can then present the credential at their place of work, airports or stadiums. The verification of a credential can be done easily by invoking a cloud-based verifier app.

"The best part is, only the minimum required data that needs to be verified can be presented, allowing a privacy preserving information exchange to happen" says Mahesh Balan, CEO of Pravici, "Typically it is a check if the correct test or immunization record exists and if it is not past an expiration date. That's it, the "Verifier" software is written in such a way that it does not record any PHI information."

About Pravici PocketCred: PocketCred is built on blockchain technology, specifically to address credential issuance and verification, such as one for COVID-19 vaccines. Pravici has been working to build a digital pass that citizens can carry in their mobile device or digital card to prove that they have taken a test or vaccine. Our software application features user-friendly creation of schemas and proof templates, as well as QR code technology for credential issuance and verification. For more information about Pravici PocketCred, please visit www.pocketcred.com/ or contact Pravici at [email protected].

About Salesforce AppExchange: Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading business app marketplace. AppExchange apps are customized for Salesforce and extend Salesforce to every department and every industry under the sun. It's a proven ecosystem of apps, with millions of installs and thousands of customer reviews to help you find the best match for your business. AppExchange apps eliminate risk and save time by helping you find the best tools that integrate with Salesforce and increase your team's productivity and company's growth.

