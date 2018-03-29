Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- Cloudera, HubSpot, MuleSoft, and NIC

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cloudera

On Wednesday, shares in Palo Alto, California headquartered Cloudera Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.41 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.19 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.51% lower at $20.93. The Company's shares have gained 9.58% in the last month and 24.88% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 10.82% above its 50-day moving average and 19.97% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Cloudera, which operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the US, Europe, and Asia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.69.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Mizuho reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $21 a share to $24 a share.

On March 26th, 2018, Cloudera announced that it will host an Investor and Financial Analyst Day on April 12th, 2018, in New York City. The executive and senior management team will provide an overview of the Company's strategy and business, with presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and concluding at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Company's investor website.

HubSpot

Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered HubSpot Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.83% lower at $107.45. A total volume of 1.07 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 484,870 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 22.24% in the previous three months and 81.20% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.84% and 26.78% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of HubSpot, which provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 41.06.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'In-line'.

MuleSoft

Shares in San Francisco, California headquartered MuleSoft Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.14 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 3.02 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.21% lower at $43.70. The Company's shares have surged 45.62% in the past month, 87.39% in the previous three months, and 88.04% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 45.12% and 76.94%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of MuleSoft, which owns and operates Anypoint Platform, an integration solution for connecting applications, data sources, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud, have an RSI of 81.25.

NIC

Olathe, Kansas-based NIC Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.38% lower at $13.25 with a total trading volume of 505,677 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.52%. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the US, has an RSI of 33.80.

On March 14th, 2018, National Online Registries, Inc., a subsidiary of NIC Inc., announced the launch of its redesigned website for Motor Carrier Information Exchange, which allows insurers to easily submit required motor carrier insurance filings directly to participating states quickly and accurately. The website was modernized with state-of-the-art design features to enhance usability and strengthen security.

