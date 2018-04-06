Pre-Market Technical Scan on Consumer Goods Equities -- iRobot, Whirlpool, Dana, and Delphi Technologies

www.wallstequities.com/registration

iRobot

On Thursday, shares in Bedford, Massachusetts headquartered iRobot Corp. recorded a trading volume of 559,699 shares. The stock ended the session 1.56% higher at $67.80. The Company's shares have gained 2.87% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.03%. Moreover, shares of iRobot, which designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.67. Get the full research report on IRBT for free by clicking below at:

Whirlpool

Benton Harbor, Michigan headquartered Whirlpool Corp.'s stock closed the day 0.67% higher at $152.61 with a total trading volume of 880,964 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.85%. Additionally, shares of Whirlpool, which manufactures and markets home appliances and related products, have an RSI of 38.79.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Goldman downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Sell'. Free research on WHR can be accessed at:

Dana

Shares in Maumee, Ohio headquartered Dana Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.26 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 1.95% higher at $26.73. The Company's shares have advanced 47.35% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.24%. Furthermore, shares of Dana, which provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 51.55.

On March 09th, 2018, research firm Susquehanna upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Negative' to 'Neutral'. Sign up today for the free research report on DAN at:

Delphi Technologies

London, the UK-based Delphi Technologies PLC's stock finished Thursday's session 0.32% higher at $50.11 with a total trading volume of 543,021 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.16% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.49%. Additionally, shares of Delphi Technologies, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide, have an RSI of 58.37.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Equal-Weight'. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on DLPH at:

