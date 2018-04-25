Pre-Market Technical Scan on Independent Oil & Gas Equities -- Parsley Energy, PDC Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Resolute Energy

Parsley Energy

On Tuesday, shares in Texas headquartered Parsley Energy Inc. recorded a trading volume of 6.85 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 6.24 million shares. The stock ended the session 3.03% lower at $29.73. The Company's shares have gained 8.82% in the last month, 1.61% over the previous three months, and 0.41% over the past year. The stock is trading 11.17% above its 50-day moving average and 11.23% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Parsley Energy have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59.02.

On April 06th, 2018, Parsley Energy announced plans to report its Q1 2018 financial results on May 03rd, 2018, after the close of trading on the NYSE. The Company will host its quarterly conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on May 04th, 2018. The webcast may be accessed by selecting "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website. Get the full research report on PE for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PE

PDC Energy

Colorado headquartered PDC Energy Inc.'s stock closed the day 3.66% lower at $54.73. A total volume of 1.65 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 966,550 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.42% in the past month. The stock is trading 5.40% and 14.08% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of PDC Energy have an RSI of 57.08.

On April 04th, 2018, PDC Energy announced plans to issue its Q1 2018 news release after market close on May 02nd, 2018. The Company plans to host a conference call on May 03rd, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Free research on PDCE can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PDCE

Pioneer Natural Resources

Shares in Texas headquartered Pioneer Natural Resources Co. recorded a trading volume of 1.44 million shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.65% lower at $196.06. The Company's shares have advanced 13.68% in the past month, 5.40% in the previous three months, and 11.58% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.75% and 22.76%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 69.22.

On March 27th, 2018, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) announced that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement with Sundance Energy, Inc. to sell approximately 10,200 net acres in the western portion of PXD's Eagle Ford Shale acreage position for $102 million, subject to normal closing adjustments. The acreage is located in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak, and McMullen Counties, Texas.

On April 18th, 2018, research firm KLR Group downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on PXD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PXD

Resolute Energy

Colorado-based Resolute Energy Corp.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 4.25% lower at $30.83 with a total trading volume of 527,713 shares. The stock is trading below their 200-day moving average by 1.05%. Shares of the Company have an RSI of 37.04.

On April 09th, 2018, Resolute Energy announced that it has closed its previously announced private offering of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.50% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "Senior Notes"). The Senior Notes have identical terms, other than the issue date, the issue price, and the first interest payment date, and constitute part of the same series as the $525 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 8.50% Senior Notes due 2020 previously issued.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm SunTrust downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. The free technical report on REN is available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=REN

