Pre-Market Technical Scan on Oil & Gas Equities -- Magellan Midstream Partners, NuStar Energy, Rice Midstream Partners, and Frank's

Magellan Midstream Partners

On Tuesday, shares in Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. recorded a trading volume of 4.58 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.01 million shares. The stock ended the session 3.01% lower at $57.08. The Company's shares are trading 14.61% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 26.29.

On March 09th, 2018, Magellan Midstream Partners announced that it is considering an expansion of the western leg of its refined products pipeline system in Texas and has launched an open season to assess customer interest. Interested customers must submit binding commitments by 5:00 p.m. CT on May 09th, 2018. Get the full research report on MMP for free by clicking below at:

NuStar Energy

San Antonio, Texas headquartered NuStar Energy L.P.'s stock closed the day 2.04% lower at $19.64 with a total trading volume of 451,925 shares. The Company's shares are trading 25.58% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas, have an RSI of 29.22.

On March 01st, 2018, NuStar Energy (NS) and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) announced that they filed their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2017 with the US SEC. The filings can be viewed under the Investors section of both companies' websites. Free research on NS can be accessed at:

Midstream Partners

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania headquartered Shares in Rice Midstream Partners L.P. recorded a trading volume of 501,108 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 2.15% lower at $17.78. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 12.34%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin, have an RSI of 29.13.

On March 05th, 2018, Rice Midstream Partners and EQT Midstream Partners, L.P. (EQM) announced that their respective 2017 unitholder tax packages are now available online. RMP and EQM investors can access their tax package and Schedule K-1 by visiting the websites of both companies. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on RMP at:

Frank's International

Den Helder, the Netherlands headquartered Frank's International N.V.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 3.75% lower at $5.65 with a total trading volume of 584,994 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 11.09%. Shares of the Company, which provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the US, EMEA region, Latin America, Asia/Pacific, and internationally, have an RSI of 43.06.

On March 14th, 2018, research firm Tudor Pickering upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. The free technical report on FI is available at:

