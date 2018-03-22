Pre-Market Technical Scan on REIT Equities -- GGP Inc., Kimco Realty, Pennsylvania REIT, and Regency Centers

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on GGP, KIM, PEI, and REG which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Featured on WallStEquities.com is the Retail REIT sector, which include REITs that focus on large regional malls, outlet centers, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and power centers that feature big box retailers. Stocks under assessment this morning are: GGP Inc. (NYSE: GGP), Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI), and Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE: REG). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

GGP Inc.

On Wednesday, shares in Chicago, Illinois headquartered GGP Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.52 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.85% lower at $21.06. The Company's shares are trading 5.14% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of GGP, which focuses exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.31.

On February 26th, 2018, research firm Sandler O'Neill upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Hold'. Get the full research report on GGP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GGP

Kimco Realty

New Hyde Park, New York headquartered Kimco Realty Corp.'s stock closed the day 0.21% lower at $14.14 with a total trading volume of 4.03 million shares. The stock is trading 7.99% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which specializes in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years, have an RSI of 35.02.

On March 05th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'In-line' to 'Underperform'.

On March 19th, 2018, Kimco Realty announced that it has launched Pop It Up Here!, a new program to streamline the process for pop-up shops to find potential locations within the Company's portfolio. It is available in six markets - Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; San Francisco, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Bellevue, Washington; and Wilton, Connecticut - with 34 units available across 13 Company shopping centers. Free research on KIM can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KIM

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust recorded a trading volume of 990,829 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.85% higher at $9.46. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 11.29%. Furthermore, shares of Pennsylvania REIT, which owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets, have an RSI of 34.75.

On March 20th, 2018, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust announced a series of retail concepts joining Dartmouth Mall in southeast Massachusetts. The tenants comprise more than 72,000 square feet of space that was either new/remodeled in 2017 or signed to-date in 2018. Visit WallStEquities.com now and sign up for the free research on PEI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PEI

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.79% lower at $56.51 with a total trading volume of 1.02 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.20%. Shares of the Company, which includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers, have an RSI of 29.58.

On March 20th, 2018, Regency Centers announced that it will release its Q1 2018 earnings on April 30th, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call on May 01st, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The earnings press release, supplemental information package, and webcast of the call will be available under the investor relations section of the Company's website. The free technical report on REG is available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=REG

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-reit-equities----ggp-inc-kimco-realty-pennsylvania-reit-and-regency-centers-300618075.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities