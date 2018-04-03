Pre-Market Technical Scan on Utilities Equities -- FuelCell Energy, Pattern Energy, NRG Yield, and OGE Energy

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on FCEL, PEGI, NYLD, and OGE which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Monday, April 02, 2018, US markets saw broad based losses with eight out of nine sectors finishing the trading sessions in red. Major US indices were also bearish at the close of yesterday's session. The NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 6,870.12, down 2.74%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 1.90% lower, to finish at 23,644.19; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,581.88, down 2.23%. This Tuesday morning, WallStEquities.com looks at the performance of these four Utilities stocks: FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI), NRG Yield Inc. (NYSE: NYLD), and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

FuelCell Energy

On Monday, shares in Danbury, Connecticut headquartered FuelCell Energy Inc. recorded a trading volume of 681,817 shares. The stock ended the session flat at $1.73. The Company's shares have gained 21.40% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.97%. Moreover, shares of FuelCell Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.59. Get the full research report on FCEL for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FCEL

Pattern Energy Group

San Francisco, California headquartered Pattern Energy Group Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.98% lower at $17.12 with a total trading volume of 926,933 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.47% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.86%. Additionally, shares of Pattern Energy, which focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the US, Canada, and Chile, have an RSI of 31.77. Free research on PEGI can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PEGI

NRG Yield

Shares in Princeton, New Jersey-based NRG Yield Inc. recorded a trading volume of 583,346 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.29% lower at $16.95. The Company's shares have advanced 3.35% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.65%. Furthermore, shares of NRG Yield, which through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the US, have an RSI of 45.88. Sign up today for the free research report on NYLD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NYLD

OGE Energy

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma headquartered OGE Energy Corp.'s stock finished Monday's session 1.98% lower at $32.12 with a total trading volume of 2.02 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.61 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.84% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.93%. Additionally, shares of OGE Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central US, have an RSI of 52.56. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on OGE at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OGE

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-market-technical-scan-on-utilities-equities----fuelcell-energy-pattern-energy-nrg-yield-and-oge-energy-300623258.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities