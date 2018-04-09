Precious Little Tot Releases Mother's Day Wall Art

FRISCO, Texas, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious Little Tot, a provider of apparel, accessories and decorative wall art for mom and baby designed to make the everyday life of motherhood easier, is releasing a new line of inspirational wall art perfect for Mother's Day.

This Wall Art was chosen specifically to inspirit Moms and allows anyone who gives it to show their appreciation for the Mom in their life.

Precious Little Tot

The Precious Little Tot Mother's Day Wall Art comes unframed and printed on an 8" x 10" high-quality photo paper with a luster finish. Customers love to add these prints to their favorite frames to add style and messaging to a living room, nursery, or bedroom. From now, until May 7th customers can use promo code MOTHERSDAY to get 25% off all Mother's Day Wall Art.

"We know first-hand all that goes into being a mother and we want to celebrate it not just one Mother's Day but year-round. We've picked out these sayings and designs to help Mom's everywhere know they are supported and appreciated all year long," said owner Jaclyn Kostrzewa.

Precious Little Tot's Wall Art is just a part of its extensive retail line that includes headbands, beanies, bibdanas, baby leggings, harem baby shorts, graphic bodysuits and diaper bag accessories.

To learn more about the new line or to shop retail and wholesale contact Jaclyn Kostrzewa through the Precious Little Tot website at https://preciouslittletot.com.

