PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation

From January 2017 to March 2018, PREIT has successfully outlined plans for 11 vacant anchors, with five new anchors open and operating; executed leases for four additional replacements – including Belk replacing Bon-Ton at Valley Mall, opening fall 2018; Leases pending for remaining two anchors. The result of this initiative is 17 sought-after tenants, spanning seven diverse uses, paying rents eight times greater than the space was previously generating.

"PREITs portfolio repositioning effort is paying off with strong year to date sales trends, an improved demographic profile and continued success in our anchor enhancement strategy," said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT.

Substantiating this point, PREIT noted:

Year-to-date comparable store sales in its portfolio were up 8.2% through February.

The Company now boasts 8 properties with Rolling 12 month sales per square foot over $500 , over one third of the Company's operating portfolio.

Sales increases for the year-to-date period occurred at all properties with the exception of one.



Rolling 12 sales per square foot have reached an all-time high for the portfolio at $483 .

Coradino continued, "Over the past several years, PREIT's strategy has been laser focused on crafting a portfolio of attractive properties with productive retailers reflecting evolving consumer habits. In fact, our aggressive disposition and proactive anchor replacement program has resulted in the lowest exposure to Bon-Ton within our sector. We have found great opportunity in replacing department stores and have been leading the industry in so doing, remerchandising with new concepts to transform the mall experience and drive traffic."

Complementing the robust anchor repositioning strategy, PREIT's sector-leading asset disposition program, in addition to generating proceeds to fund reinvestment in core portfolio, has also reduced its exposure to struggling retailers. The Company was the first to execute and complete a large-scale low-productivity mall disposition program to improve portfolio quality. Since PREIT's sale of 17 underperforming properties over the past five years, 25 anchor stores in those malls have since closed – validating PREIT's foresight and keen understanding of the retail marketplace.

As a result of PREIT's effective disposition effort and proactive anchor replacement strategy, PREIT has reduced its Bon-Ton exposure from 10 in 2012 to only 2 today.

