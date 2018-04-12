Premise and DT Conduct Innovative Survey in Mosul, Iraq on Behalf of UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

DT, a leading provider of analysis and programming support for stabilization efforts in fragile or recovering environments, led the project which collected and analyzed resident sentiment regarding living conditions in Mosul and surrounding areas. DT President, Sloan Mann, noted that "DT prides itself on being an innovator. That's why we're partnering with Premise to utilize leading edge digital tools."

Premise's technology, which is used globally to source hyperlocal data from on-the-ground contributors, allowed DT's local Iraqi staff to efficiently collect contextually rich and accurate data. "We're excited to be working with DT. They're a leader in their field and we're glad that our technology is helping the people of Mosul as they continue with their recovery efforts," said Premise CEO, Maury Blackman.

About Premise:

Premise is a data and analytics platform that empowers decision makers with real-time, actionable insights. By combining the power of a global network of on-the-ground contributors with industry leading data science and machine learning Premise is 'The Source of Ground Truth.' A $66M Series C company, we are backed by Valor Equity Partners, Social Capital, Google Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz, among others. Premise is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Washington, D.C., Seattle, WA and Portland, OR. Find more information at www.premise.com

About Development Transformations (DT):

DT is founded on the premise that a holistic approach to challenges in conflict-affected environments – combining NGO, intergovernmental, interagency, and military best practices – is essential to delivering more effective programs. DT's comprehensive perspective allows us to provide data-driven, innovative services on behalf of our clients. Our team is made up of former U.S. Department of State, USAID, U.S. Department of Defense, and other conflict professionals. DT is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Turkey, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, and Germany. Find more information at www.developmenttransformations.com.

