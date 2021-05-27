Premium Manufacturing Solutions Company Sending Oxygen to India

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International sourcing company Source Access has extended their corporate responsibility to contribute to the growing oxygen concerns in India. Source Access is working with hospitals in India to help get them Oxygen Concentrators. One has already been sent to Ved Hospital in Mumbai, India, with plans to provide more ventilators to key hospitals within the country.

D02 Series - Oxygen Concentrator

This partnership was initiated by the company following the announcement that COVID-19 has become India's "Number One Killer" with projections of 1.3 billion citizens dying as a result of the deadly virus by August 2021. Global systems regulate who can receive oxygen, and with it being a lifesaving treatment for the virus, many oxygen systems in hospitals across India require refills that they are not getting access to.

"Given the recent outbreak in India, our company believes that it's extremely important that the world comes together—this is now a global humanity issue," says Source Access' VP of sales, Jordan Biss. "We've dedicated our team to secure PPE products such as oxygen tanks to go out to India as priority shipments."

Already being actively involved in global partnerships, and being no stranger to jumping in to help with international pandemic emergencies, Source Access understands that hospitals in India are desperately in search of oxygen concentrators. A concentrator is portable and allows oxygen to be made from air and water, making them an ideal solution for less-severe cases. The Dynmed D02-Series Concentrator that Source Access is facilitating a shipment for can hold 10L of oxygen and can easily be connected to a power source.

Source Access will continue to do their part, in any way they are able to, to work towards a pandemic-free world. Learn more about the company at sourceaccess.com.

About Source Access

With over 30 years of experience, Source Access provides clients with ease of mind sourcing solutions. We work on collaborating with our customers from concept to creation while procuring top-notch sourcing and manufacturing solutions. Source Access is home to talent from the USA, Canada, Korea, China and Taiwan. Source Access sources critical PPE supplies, sporting equipment, retail products, home furnishings and more across the globe.

