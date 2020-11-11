Premiumisation in the Indian Online Make-up Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premiumisation: The Game Changer for the India Online Makeup Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian online cosmetics market is estimated at ~3000 crore with super verticals leading the segment along with a higher basket size driven through subscription models



Currently positioned at 26%, makeup in itself constitutes the highest revenue contributor amongst all BPC categories on online channels. A number of international brands and premium customers, led by aggregator platforms has steered this growth story. The sector is expected to see strong disruption and high inclination towards, organic, DIY products and higher degree of personalization.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Makeup market overview

1.1. Market size

1.2. Basis channel

1.3. Basis degree of premiumization

1.4. Basis type of brands (domestic/ international)

1.5. Demand & Supply Drivers



2. Channel Overview

2.1. Online channel overview

2.2. Top selling platforms

2.3. Key brands

2.4. Share of private label

2.5. Best selling SKUs

2.7. AoV

2.8. Basket size

2.9. Challenges and limitations



3. Marketing Strategies & Subscription Models

3.1. Role of Influencer marketing & event marketing in growth

3.2. Case Studies of top aggregators -Nykaa, Purplle

3.3. Success of subscription models across brands



4. Global Best Practices

4.1. Fabfitfun

4.2. Ipsy

4.3. Beauty Bay



5. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8win6

