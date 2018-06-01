Prepaid Cards Database 2018: 40,000 Data Points and 400+ Reports Across 40 Countries

The Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center is an online strategy research platform offering business intelligence on prepaid cards. This platform comprises over 40,000 data points and 400+ reports across 40 countries. The authors unbiased and accurate analysis combines industry level opportunities, consumer dynamics, and market risks to deliver unique insights.



Report Scope



Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2011-2020) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Prepaid card market share analysis: Market share by key issuers and processors and understand the competitive landscape .

Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Meal card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail consumer and corporate consumer).

Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).

Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8rf93b/prepaid_cards?w=5







Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prepaid-cards-database-2018-40-000-data-points-and-400-reports-across-40-countries-300657288.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

