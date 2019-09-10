'Prepare for Big Crisis in the 2020 Election,' Write-in Candidate John Manimas Said

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With this warning, John Manimas kicked off his write-in campaign for the office of President of the United States and for a political coalition with the Democratic Party. The coalition, which people will be voting for if they write in John Manimas, would require John Manimas to donate his electoral-college votes to the Democratic candidate in exchange for specified election reforms.

The candidate says his campaign is more like a protest vote or referendum on the two- party system. Manimas claims: "This election-reform project is not to create a third party or spoiler party. Our problems arise because the two-party system prevents the development of new political parties that compete for public support and political power. Only about 60% of the voters participate in American elections, which results in minority rule by about 33% of the electorate according to our election records since 1900."

Manimas said: "The group's plan is to promote a Revolution by Vote by inviting the 40% of eligible voters who usually abstain to demand a set of election reforms that will retire the two-party system and replace it with a better system that results in majority rule. Details of the plan and how it should work are online at realdemocracyparty.org and YouTube, primacycinema, camp01.theproject."

Manimas predicted that neither the Republican nor Democratic candidate will win the first ballot count of presidential electoral votes by getting the required 270 electoral-vote majority. He said: "The presidential election will move on to step two where the congressional delegations from each of the fifty states get one vote. We will then have a presidential selection controlled by state vote for only the second time in American history. Since the Republican Party controls thirty state legislatures, it is possible the Republican could become President with less than one-quarter of the electorate."

