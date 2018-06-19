Presearch Labs Hires Search Architect Greg Lindahl as CTO

Prior to joining Presearch, Greg created an open source web crawler, CoCrawler and serves as an advisor to Common Crawl. Greg's expertise on search dates back to 2007, when he co-founded Blekko, a search engine that was acquired by IBM Watson. Greg also joined the Internet Archive to build out search in the Wayback Machine. Previously Greg was a founder of Pathscale, where he was the system architect of the Infinpath network, currently being sold by Intel.

"The introduction of the blockchain has enabled a new type of federated search engine to be built, powered by the community," said Colin Pape, CEO of Presearch. "Greg's deep technical experience in search and systems technology will allow Presearch to execute on its ambitious and visionary mission to democratize search."

Presearch's federated architecture allows the community to contribute content modules to the search engine. Search result quality is governed by a combination of human curation and machine learning applied to transparent ranking factors. Community members are incentivized to participate with the Presearch Token (PRE).

"I am impressed with Presearch's vision of applying the blockchain to the challenge of building a decentralized search engine," said Greg Lindahl. "I'm excited to apply the experience gained over several iterations of search and web crawling to help build the Presearch ecosystem and community."

ABOUT PRESEARCH

Presearch is the first open, decentralized search engine built to reward transparency and community participation. Presearch operates with transparent ranking factors allowing content creators to access a level playing field.

For more information, please visit and read the company's white paper.

