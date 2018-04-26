President Supports Veterans at Annual White House Soldier Ride

"I especially want to thank Mike Linnington and everyone at Wounded Warrior Project," said President Donald Trump. "There is no more important job than supporting the warriors who fought and bled to keep us free. So, thank you very much."

Before the ceremony, WWP warriors met the president and gathered in the East Room for meet-and-greets with cabinet members, military leaders, and other White House guests.

"We are honored by President Donald Trump's hospitality and words of support today," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "For over fifteen years, Wounded Warrior Project has committed itself to connecting our wounded veterans with programs and services that empower them to live their lives on their own terms. And the need is great and growing for warriors. Now more than ever, the military-veteran support community must rally to collaborate with our nation's leaders on long-term solutions to the greatest challenges that face our nation's wounded service members and their families."

