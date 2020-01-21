Press Breakfast Concentrates on Utility Future

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "White House Chronicle," the weekly news and public affairs program on PBS and SiriusXM Radio, is reviving a series of press breakfasts in Washington, dating back to 1974 when they were held for energy reporters.

The first press breakfast in the series -- called "White House Chronicle Presents," will be held at the National Press Club on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. It will feature three Guidehouse (formerly Navigant) experts who will outline the year ahead -- this year of change -- and beyond for the electric utility industry.

Llewellyn King, executive producer and host of the program, explains, "During the energy crisis, I launched a series of breakfasts and media events which ran until I sold my newsletter publishing company in 2006. They were held by my publications which included The Energy Daily, Defense Week and New Technology Week.

"I've been asked to revive these, and I'm doing so now under the umbrella of 'White House Chronicle'. They are open to all media, including new media. All the breakfasts will be held at the National Press Club."

The experts at the press briefing will include Jan Vrins, Managing Director and Global Energy Practice Leader for Guidehouse. Vrins is a widely known and respected consultant in the electric utility industry. He will be joined by consultants Mackinnon Lawrence and Aida Hakirevic. All three are devoted to helping utilities move ahead in a time of green energy, microgrids, smart meters, smart cities and existential threats.

"Decarbonization, resiliency, and spreading electrification in new areas are all priorities for 2020," Vrins says. "We expect to see many initiatives in our industry and at all levels of government as the focus on a cleaner and more customer-centric energy ecosystem evolves."

King says, "As in the past, we hope to get reporters in and out of these events with a story for that day. No speeches, just news."

Place: National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC

Date: Jan. 23, 2020

Time: 9 a.m.

For information, contact Llewellyn King on (202) 441-2702; email llewellynking1@gmail.com

SOURCE White House Chronicle