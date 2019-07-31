Press Invitation to Intelligent Automation Week Chicago 2019

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Automation event series would like to invite all members of the press to join them at Intelligent Automation Week Chicago 2019. This is one the leading events surrounding the topic of automation technology and brings together all industries to discuss the latest innovations being made.

The 2019 event will include speakers such as:

Özgür Genç, Head of Global Intelligent Automation & Shared Services – OTC, Procter & Gamble

The event will also bring together the leading solution providers in the automation space. These solution providers are leading the charge by developing the latest technology that can help optimize business solutions across all industries. We will be joined by UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Antworks, and more, who will take part in a variety of sessions, as well as showcase demos at their respective booths.

Members of the press are being invited to learn more about Intelligent Automation Week Chicago and see how this event has become a catalyst for the industry. Sessions will be held that showcase the upcoming initiatives in the space and paint a picture of what the future landscape will look like.

For more information on the Intelligent Automation Week Chicago 2019 and how to join, please contact the IA Event Series Marketing Manager, Geena Monaco at 218976@email4pr.com.

