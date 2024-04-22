Pressure Vessels Market size is set to grow by USD 41.91 billion from 2023-2027, Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd., Alloy Products Corp. and Andritz AG, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pressure vessels market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.91 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 50%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Vessels Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Abbott and Co. Newark Ltd., Alloy Products Corp., Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baffles cooling systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., GEA Group AG, GFSA Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Halvorsen Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., IHI Corp., KWS Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pressure Vessels India, Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

Analyst Review

In the nuclear power industry, adherence to safety regulations and quality standards is paramount. Pressure vessels, a crucial component in nuclear power plants, are designed and manufactured using high-strength materials such as stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy metals including Incoloy, Hastelloy, Carpenter alloy, Monel, Titanium, Nickel alloys, Tantalum, and Aluminum, and even Zirconium. These materials are chosen for their exceptional properties in withstanding extreme temperatures and pressures. The boiler segment of nuclear power plants relies heavily on pressure vessels for cargo handling and nuclear reactor containment. Material Insights plays a significant role in the selection of appropriate materials for these applications. Steel, fluoropolymer, and cast iron are also used in various applications within the nuclear power sector. The use of advanced materials like carbon fiber and high-performance alloys continues to evolve, enhancing the efficiency and safety of pressure vessels in the nuclear power market.

Key Market Drivers

The global pressure vessels market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for water treatment in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper. Unfired pressure vessels are in high demand in the boiler segment for water treatment applications. In the energy sector, the steel segment dominates the market, with materials like Incoloy, Hastelloy, Carpenter alloy, Monel, Nickel alloys, Tantalum, Aluminum, and Zirconium being commonly used in the fabrication of pressure vessels. Material insights suggest that high-strength materials such as carbon fiber, fluoropolymer, cast iron, and reinforced concrete are also gaining popularity. The market also caters to the needs of the nuclear industry, with pressure vessels being used in nuclear reactors and power generation systems. Safety regulations and quality standards are stringent in the nuclear power sector, leading to the use of design codes and advanced materials like titanium and stainless steel. Additionally, pressure vessels are used in various industries such as chemical facilities, hydro and thermal power plants, mining, and HVAC and refrigeration systems. Fired pressure vessels are also used in power generation and various industrial applications. Separators, reactors, heat exchangers, flash drums, and other components are integral parts of pressure vessels used in various industries.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Pressure Vessels Market encompasses unfired vessels used in various industries, with the Boiler segment being a significant contributor. The energy sector, particularly the oil and gas industry, has experienced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and volatile crude oil prices. This has affected the demand for Steel, Incoloy, Hastelloy, Carpenter alloy, Monel, Nickel alloys, Tantalum, Aluminum, and Zirconium pressure vessels in the Steel segment of the oil and gas industry. In the Nuclear reactor sector, high-strength materials like Titanium, Carbon fiber, Fluoropolymer, and Cast iron are used to construct vessels. The Power generation segment, including Hydro and Thermal power plants, also utilizes pressure vessels made of various materials. Safety regulations and quality standards are paramount in the design and production of vessels for Nuclear power plants, reactors, heat exchangers, separators, flash drums, and fired pressure vessels. The Mining industry, Pulp and paper, Water treatment, HVAC and refrigeration systems, and Power generation systems also rely on pressure vessels made of various materials. Design Codes and regulations ensure the safety and efficiency of these critical components.

The Unfired Pressure Vessels market encompasses a wide range of applications in various industries. In the Energy sector, this market plays a significant role in nuclear power generation through the use of Boiler segment vessels. Nuclear reactors rely on these vessels for cooling systems, including motor coolers, generator coolers, transformer oil coolers, and air blast coolers, made from high-performance materials like Incoloy, Hastelloy, Carpenter alloy, Monel, Nickel alloys, Tantalum, Aluminum, Zirconium, and advanced materials such as Carbon fiber and Fluoropolymer. The Steel and Steel segment also utilize unfired pressure vessels in power generation systems, including Hydro and Thermal power plants, and in the Mining industry. Safety regulations and quality standards are paramount in this market, ensuring the use of high-strength materials like Stainless steel, Carbon steel, and Alloy metals in Nuclear power plants, Chemical facilities, and other power generation segment applications. Design Codes govern the construction of Separators, Reactors, Heat exchangers, Flash drums, and Fired pressure vessels.

Market Overview

The Power Generaton, Safety, and Nuclear industries rely heavily on Pressure Vessels for various applications. These systems, made of Carbon, Stainless, and Alloy materials, are essential in Carpenterized and Separatored reactors. They are used in Desalination, Codes, and Concentrated processes, providing essential functions in Nuclear reactors and Steam Turbines. Pressure Vessels are integral to the operation of Thermal and Fluoropolymer membrane systems, ensuring efficient and reliable performance. The market for Pressure Vessels is vast, with applications in Fiber and Fire protection, as well as in the Mining and Alumina industries. The industry is expected to grow, driven by increasing demand for energy and water, and the need for more efficient and sustainable solutions.

