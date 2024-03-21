Preston Fay Brings Data Analytics Leadership to The Context Network

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agribusiness consulting firm The Context Network (Context) is growing its data analytics practice, with Preston Fay joining the leadership team as a principal consultant.

As the former global head of data science for TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods and as the founder of two data-driven entities dedicated to agriculture and animal health insights, Fay brings an extensive background in leveraging data to address business challenges and seize market opportunities. With a background that bridges both marketing and data science, Fay is recognized in the industry for his ability to meld scientific, creative and practical sensibilities.

Context Partner James Mann expresses, "With Preston on our leadership team, Context is uniquely poised to help clients throughout the food and agriculture value chain fully harness their data to uncover business insights and market opportunities. Preston not only comprehends the technological intricacies—he understands agriculture and the priorities of our clients."

Fay's wealth of experience in implementing data-driven solutions spans diverse sectors, including ag input, ag tech, animal health and distribution. Over the course of his career, he has demonstrated forward-thinking leadership in data operations and data science. He founded Technekes, a data-centric B2B marketing firm that later merged with XSInc to establish TKXS, subsequently acquired by TELUS. Earlier in his career, Fay led European operations for US-based AgData.

Having first worked with Context as an industry expert in 2022, Fay says he immediately sensed a kinship with the firm's approach and methodologies. "I'm passionate about making an impact—and so is everyone else at Context. There's an attitude, enthusiasm and rigor that resonates with me," he says. "Collectively, we bring breadth and experience that can truly help our clients overcome data quality and alignment issues that may hinder their performance."

He will lead initiatives that help Context's clients deploy artificial intelligence, machine learning and other analytic methods to their commercial, operational and customer data to facilitate the execution of initiatives including market sizing / opportunity prioritization, demand creation and planning, customer segmentation, retention, sales alignment and enablement, and performance and ROI analyses.

Mann notes Context's commitment to continued growth in the data analytics domain. "As we expand our data analytics practice, we anticipate bringing on more talent and resources to help propel us forward. Preston's leadership will be pivotal in anchoring this growth."

With the addition of Fay, Context's slate of leaders includes three principal consultants working alongside the firm's twelve partners. As a leader in agricultural consulting, The Context Network helps clients address challenges and create opportunities across the global ag value chain.

SOURCE The Context Network