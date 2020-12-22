PRETTYPARTY And Fashion Nova To Launch New Hair Products Line

"For years, I have admired and loved Fashion Nova. Their styles and looks are always right on, and the brand has great energy," said PRETTYPARTY founder and CEO Laura Mayer. "We were really honored when they approached us and asked us to work with them to develop a new line of hair extensions designed with their customer in mind. SOULe products are just as high quality and innovative as, and even more affordable than, our existing product line. We designed the SOULe line to appeal to customers of all ethnicities and ages, so we know that Fashion Nova's customers will love it."

"At Fashion Nova, we are always looking for hot, on-trend products that can help our customers look and feel stylish and beautiful," explained Fashion Nova Senior Beauty Buyer Marissa Schroeder. "SOULe by PRETTYPARTY extensions and other hair items fit just as perfectly with our fashion products as our famous jeans fit our customers' bodies. We are super excited to be entering the beauty space and PRETTYPARTY is a great initial partner in that effort."

SOULe by PRETTYPARTY hair extensions are 22 and 26 inches long and come in a variety of colors and textures, making them perfect for all ethnicities, ages, and looks. They attach in less than 30 seconds, so there is no need for time-consuming, expensive salon visits or ugly tape or beads. Whether on a Zoom call, going out for coffee, heading to work, or grabbing a drink, anyone who wants stylish and beautiful hair will want one—or two! And at a price of $49 or less for salon-quality hair, they're unbeatable.

About Fashion Nova:

Fashion Nova is one of the world's leading fashion lifestyle brands championing female empowerment and inclusivity. Founded in Los Angeles in 2006, Fashion Nova prides itself in bringing the freshest assortment of new styles every day for women, men and kids across the U.S. and Internationally.

Visit Fashion Nova's website at https://www.fashionnova.com/ or our Instagram @fashionnova for additional information.

About PRETTYPARTY, LLC:

PRETTYPARTY, based in Los Angeles, California, is one of the fastest growing beauty brands in the United States. The company and its game-changing products were developed based on principles of innovation, inclusiveness, community, and respect. PRETTYPARTY launched in February 2019 with a singular focus on building the next great, universally-recognized beauty brand. PRETTYPARTY'S initial product lineup included revolutionary patent-pending, do-it-yourself hair products offering salon quality at affordable prices, as well as accessories and individually packaged gummies for hair health. Plans for the future include equally innovative product lines across a wide range of other beauty categories for the beautiful consumer of today and tomorrow. Since launching, PRETTYPARTY has been worn or featured on such shows as Dancing With The Stars, Access Hollywood, The Real Housewives of Dallas, and World of Dance, and endorsed by celebrity stylists in Hollywood and nationwide.

Visit PRETTYPARTY's website at https://prettyparty.com or our Instagram @prettypartybty for additional information.

