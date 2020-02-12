Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders, Worldwide, 2019-2029
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in 27 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the current prevalent population for Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) across 27 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Ireland, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Australia) split by gender and 5-year age cohort.
In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity. Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, Neuromyelitis Optica patients grouped by diagnostic criteria, features associated with Neuromyelitis Optica, and comorbidities quantified and presented parallel to over general prevalence figures. Inclusive of the report are the sub-populations within the main disease and are included at country level across the 10-year forecast period.
Main symptoms associated with Neuromyelitis Optica include:
- Pain in the eyes
- Loss of vision
- Weakness or numbness in the arms and legs
- Paralysis of the arms and legs
- Difficulty controlling the bladder and bowels
Reason to buy:
- Ability to quantify patient populations in global Neuromyelitis Optica market in order to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
- Further insight into prevalence of the co-morbidities associated with Neuromyelitis Optica and identification of patient segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
- Identification of Neuromyelitis Optica patient sub-populations that require treatment.
- Improved understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Neuromyelitis Optica patients.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Cause Of The Disease
- Risk Factors & Prevention
- Diagnosis Of The Disease
- Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
- Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
- Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated With The Disease
- Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
- Additional Data Available On Request
- Top-Line Prevalence For Neuromyelitis Optica
- Features Of Neuromyelitis Patients
- Diagnosis Criteria Of Nmo And Nmosd Patients
- Comorbidities Associated With Neuromyelitis Optica
- Abbreviations Used In The Report
- Other Services & Solutions
- Reports & Publications
- Online Epidemiology Databases
- Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
