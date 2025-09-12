PreVeil Expands Industry-Leading CMMC Solution with a GRC Tool, Powered by Ivis

Centralized compliance management meets PreVeil's CMMC solution

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreVeil, the leading solution for CMMC, NIST 800-171 & ITAR compliance, announced a partnership with Ivis to offer a specialized version of their GRC software to meet CMMC compliance. This partnership equips defense contractors with a powerful new tool to accelerate CMMC readiness—combining PreVeil's proven compliance solution with Ivis's leading GRC platform.

The offering augments PreVeil's three-pronged approach to CMMC, which has been proven across 35+ assessments to date. An encrypted email and drive platform for CUI protection, sharing, and storage, robust partner network, and Compliance Accelerator including videos, checklists, and documentation combine to cut time to readiness by months and save a typical contractor tens of thousands across their compliance journey.

Ivis brings to the new offering a leading GRC platform that enables centralized management of compliance tasks and documentation, complete with a suite of features that simplify the compliance and assessment process. PreVeil backs the GRC—available as an upgrade to their Compliance Accelerator—with its deep experience in CMMC, including their industry-first, assessor-validated documentation.

Key benefits of leveraging a GRC for CMMC include:

Centralized Compliance Dashboard: Instant visibility into CMMC readiness—replace spreadsheets chaos with a single source of truth to reduce wasted hours

Evidence Collection & Task Tracking: Prepare for audits with documentation collection and accountability tools that slash external consultant fees

Ongoing Maintenance: Stay compliant year-round with built-in policies, assignments, and reminders—reducing the risk of costly lapses

Assessment-Ready Documentation: Generate assessor-ready SSPs and POA&Ms instantly, cutting prep time by months

Book a demo with PreVeil to see how you can accelerate compliance and save tens of thousands on your CMMC journey.

About PreVeil

PreVeil is the leading solution for CMMC and DFARS compliance. PreVeil's end-to-end encrypted email and file sharing platform, partner network, and CMMC documentation is trusted by over 2,000 defense contractors. Over 35 customers have achieved perfect 110/110 scores on CMMC Assessments. These successful assessments validate PreVeil's unique ability to deliver compliance assurance and best-in-class security—at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Learn more at preveil.com.

About Ivis

Ivis Technologies provides a SaaS solution that helps companies implement, automate and execute on their activities that revolve around ethics and compliance programs and helps reduce the risk for organizations needing to comply with various regulations. Learn more at ivis.com.

Media Contact

Christopher Sanfilippo, PreVeil, 1 8579570345, [email protected], https://www.preveil.com/

SOURCE PreVeil