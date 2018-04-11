Price Is One Of Many Factors When Comparing Private Jet Card Membership Programs

"Imagine having to contact over 35 different companies and request detailed answers about program policies and fees that go beyond the marketing collateral most companies send out, only to then have to manually compare the offerings," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "Thanks to Private Jet Card Comparisons, we've taken the added labor out of the equation by making cataloguing and comparisons easy and stress-free."

Private Jet Card Comparisons does not sell or market subscriber contact information, or take referral fees from any third party, including jet companies, meaning subscribers won't receive unsolicited telemarketing calls. The guide's only revenue source is the $250.00 subscription fee, which also includes personal assistance to help potential buyers identify the issues that are important to their unique private travel needs.

Private Jet Card Comparisons compares the following variables that differentiate the programs:

Company history, including date founded, ownership structure, headquarters location, the name of CEO and number of employees All jet cards offered by each company, over 250 programs Applicable aircraft for the programs How the program is structured, be it hours, dollars or mileage Hourly rate, including whether or not the 7.5% Federal Excise Tax (FET) is included Program service detailing where your rates apply Additional areas served at dynamic prices Seating capacity for each program How aircraft are sourced, including the standards for each program, ratings from third-party safety programs, including ARGUS, Wyvern Wingman and IS-BAO Minimum pilot experience, including total hours and hours in aircraft type, based on program requirements Are hourly rates guaranteed or are flights prices dynamically? Expiration of hours Refund policy Ability to refill your card at the contracted rate Availability of escrow account to house advance payments Amount of liability and risk coverage Initiation and membership fees CPI escalators, rates and frequency applied Fuel surcharges De-icing charges Charges for diversions and ATC reroutes Taxi time billed per segment Minimum flying time billed per day and per segment One-way surcharges or ferry fees Other fees and charges you may be billed Peak days, including listing of peak days for travel planning, and peak day surcharges Blackout days, including the list of blackout dates Destinations subject to surcharges Roundtrip discounts and definition of qualifying roundtrips Lead time for reservations, including peak and regular days Cancellation deadline, including peak and regular days International reservations and cancellations deadlines Ability to access multiple aircraft at the same time Ability to upgrade or downgrade the size of aircraft, including additional fees and peak day availability Ability to select your favorite FBO What catering is included Guaranteed WiFi availability Guaranteed in-flight phone service Inclusion of flight attendants on heavy jets Guarantee of fully enclosed toilet on light jet programs Pet transport policies and surcharges Minimum age when sending unaccompanied minors Service recovery policies for non-weather related delays Customer service hours of operation Lifestyle partnerships and perks Key program selling points

For more information on Private Jet Card Comparisons and its programs, please visit:

About Private Jet Card Comparisons

Private Jet Card Comparisons compares over 250 jet card programs from more than 35 providers across 65+ variables in easy-to-use spreadsheets saving hours of research and thousands of dollars from choosing the wrong program. Companies compared include: Air Partner, Airstream Jets, Clay Lacy Aviation, Concord Private Jet, Delta Private Jets, Executive AirShare, EcoJets, ExpertJet, Flexjet, GlobeAir, Jet Aviation, Jet Linx Aviation, JetSet Group, JetSuite, Jet The World, Luxury Aircraft Solutions, Magellan Jets, NetJets (Marquis Jet), Nicholas Air, Paramount Business Jets, Private Jet Services PJS Group, PrivateFly, Prive Jets, Sentient Jet, ProspAir, Silverhawk Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Star Jets International, StraightLine Private Air, Tee Bee Jets, Unity Jets, Velocity Jets, VistaJet, Wheels Up, Wholesale Jet Club, XOJET and more.

