Price Is One Of Many Factors When Comparing Private Jet Card Membership Programs

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons, the only independent buyer's guide to jet card programs, has identified over 65 variables that impact which program and provider is right for buyers.  Private Jet Card Comparisons has done the work for buyers by cataloguing and comparing more than 250 programs from over 35 vendors, each with different offerings, and all in one place to make comparing easy. 

"Imagine having to contact over 35 different companies and request detailed answers about program policies and fees that go beyond the marketing collateral most companies send out, only to then have to manually compare the offerings," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor of Private Jet Card Comparisons.  "Thanks to Private Jet Card Comparisons, we've taken the added labor out of the equation by making cataloguing and comparisons easy and stress-free."

Private Jet Card Comparisons does not sell or market subscriber contact information, or take referral fees from any third party, including jet companies, meaning subscribers won't receive unsolicited telemarketing calls.  The guide's only revenue source is the $250.00 subscription fee, which also includes personal assistance to help potential buyers identify the issues that are important to their unique private travel needs. 

Private Jet Card Comparisons compares the following variables that differentiate the programs:

  1. Company history, including date founded, ownership structure, headquarters location, the name of CEO and number of employees
  2. All jet cards offered by each company, over 250 programs
  3. Applicable aircraft for the programs
  4. How the program is structured, be it hours, dollars or mileage
  5. Hourly rate, including whether or not the 7.5% Federal Excise Tax (FET) is included
  6. Program service detailing where your rates apply
  7. Additional areas served at dynamic prices
  8. Seating capacity for each program
  9. How aircraft are sourced, including the standards for each program, ratings from third-party safety programs, including ARGUS, Wyvern Wingman and IS-BAO
  10. Minimum pilot experience, including total hours and hours in aircraft type, based on program requirements
  11. Are hourly rates guaranteed or are flights prices dynamically?
  12. Expiration of hours
  13. Refund policy
  14. Ability to refill your card at the contracted rate
  15. Availability of escrow account to house advance payments
  16. Amount of liability and risk coverage
  17. Initiation and membership fees
  18. CPI escalators, rates and frequency applied
  19. Fuel surcharges
  20. De-icing charges
  21. Charges for diversions and ATC reroutes
  22. Taxi time billed per segment
  23. Minimum flying time billed per day and per segment
  24. One-way surcharges or ferry fees
  25. Other fees and charges you may be billed
  26. Peak days, including listing of peak days for travel planning, and peak day surcharges
  27. Blackout days, including the list of blackout dates
  28. Destinations subject to surcharges
  29. Roundtrip discounts and definition of qualifying roundtrips
  30. Lead time for reservations, including peak and regular days
  31. Cancellation deadline, including peak and regular days
  32. International reservations and cancellations deadlines
  33. Ability to access multiple aircraft at the same time
  34. Ability to upgrade or downgrade the size of aircraft, including additional fees and peak day availability
  35. Ability to select your favorite FBO
  36. What catering is included
  37. Guaranteed WiFi availability
  38. Guaranteed in-flight phone service
  39. Inclusion of flight attendants on heavy jets
  40. Guarantee of fully enclosed toilet on light jet programs
  41. Pet transport policies and surcharges
  42. Minimum age when sending unaccompanied minors
  43. Service recovery policies for non-weather related delays
  44. Customer service hours of operation
  45. Lifestyle partnerships and perks
  46. Key program selling points

For more information on Private Jet Card Comparisons and its programs, please visit: https://privatejetcardcomparisons.com/.

About Private Jet Card Comparisons
Private Jet Card Comparisons compares over 250 jet card programs from more than 35 providers across 65+ variables in easy-to-use spreadsheets saving hours of research and thousands of dollars from choosing the wrong program. Companies compared include: Air Partner, Airstream Jets, Clay Lacy Aviation, Concord Private Jet, Delta Private Jets, Executive AirShare, EcoJets, ExpertJet, Flexjet, GlobeAir, Jet Aviation, Jet Linx Aviation, JetSet Group, JetSuite, Jet The World, Luxury Aircraft Solutions, Magellan Jets, NetJets (Marquis Jet), Nicholas Air, Paramount Business Jets, Private Jet Services PJS Group, PrivateFly, Prive Jets, Sentient Jet, ProspAir, Silverhawk Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Star Jets International, StraightLine Private Air, Tee Bee Jets, Unity Jets, Velocity Jets, VistaJet, Wheels Up, Wholesale Jet Club, XOJET and more.

Media Contact:  
Blake Breitman
Blake.breitman@evins.com
212-377-3588

