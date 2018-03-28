Prince Albert II of Monaco will address the undergraduate Commencement ceremony at Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) on Wednesday, May 9, at 10 a.m.

Prince Albert and Siminoff will each receive the honorary degree Doctor of Humane Letters at Commencement.

The renowned photographer Platon Antoniou will address graduates of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Biomedical Sciences and Jefferson College of Population Health at a Commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 23, 10:30 a.m. at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. He will receive the honorary degree Doctor of Science.

This spring marks the first Commencement ceremonies since Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University merged on July 1, 2017.

"Students in the Class of 2018 will always have the special distinction of being the first graduating class of the new Jefferson, fulfilling our promise as the preeminent professional university and supremely prepared to lead and succeed in our fast-changing evolving world," said Stephen Klasko, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. "They will re-define humanly possible and make our world better."

Prince Albert has ties to the region; his mother, the actress Grace Kelly who married Monaco's Prince Rainier, grew up in the East Falls neighborhood just blocks from the University. He acceded to the throne in 2005 and the following year established the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation dedicated to protecting the environment, with particular focus on implementing innovative and ethical solutions in the areas of climate change, water and biodiversity. During his reign, he has also focused on economic development and human rights issues, and has participated in five Olympics as a member of the Monaco bobsleigh team. He received a degree in political science from Amherst College in Massachusetts.

Siminoff is a serial entrepreneur whose Santa Monica, Ca.-based Ring is best known for its Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell that allows homeowners to monitor their front doors using a phone app. It was announced in February that Amazon is purchasing Ring. Siminoff received his B.S. in entrepreneurship from Babson College, where he was a student of Jefferson Chancellor Stephen Spinelli Jr.

Platon, as he is known, has photographed more world leaders than any other photographer, including more than 30 covers for TIME magazine. He is a staff photographer for The New Yorker, contributes to many international publications and has published four books with subjects ranging from world leaders to those who serve in the U.S. military. In 2013, Platon founded The People's Portfolio, a non-profit foundation dedicated to celebrating emerging leaders of human rights and civil rights around the world.

"While taking very different paths, these exceptional leaders have created positive change and innovation in our world – through advancing sustainability and human rights, disrupting an industry to provide personal safety and security, and creating art that speaks to us as humans and betters our understanding of ourselves and our world," said Jefferson Chancellor Stephen Spinelli Jr., Ph.D. "Their Commencement addresses will provide meaningful insights to our graduates as they move forward to make their own marks in the world."

On May 22, former 6ABC anchor Lisa Thomas-Laury, author of the memoir "On Camera and Off: When the News Is Good and When It's Not," will address graduates at the Jefferson College of Health Professions and Jefferson College of Pharmacy Commencement ceremony, which will be held 10 a.m. at the Kimmel Center. She will receive the honorary degree Doctor of Science.

At 2:30 p.m. that day, Madeline Naegle, professor emerita of New York University's Rory Meyers College of Nursing and director of its WHO Collaborating Center in Geriatric Nursing Education, will speak to graduates of the Jefferson College of Nursing at the Kimmel Center. She will receive the honorary degree Doctor of Science.

On May 23 at 10:30 a.m., Michael Gold, former CEO of the Hawaii Medical Service Association, also will speak at the Commencement ceremony for Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Biomedical Sciences and Jefferson College of Population Health, and receive the honorary degree Doctor of Science.

