Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess

Due to popular demand of the 2019 World Cruise, the 2020 111-day roundtrip voyage offers similar routing to the 2019 cruise, including South Africa and departs Ft. Lauderdale on January 5, 2020 and Los Angeles on January 20, 2020. Princess Cruises also offers a 96-day Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale segment, departing Los Angeles on January 20, 2020, as well as shorter, multi-day segments along the journey.

"We've been offering World Cruises since 1998 and our team of destination experts knows how to create the best worldwide itineraries like no other in the cruise industry," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Our Captain, officers and crew regularly hear from guests the impact the World Cruise has on them, as they share their appreciation for taking them to places they never in a million years thought they would experience."

Fun facts and Princess Cruises firsts for the 2020 World Cruise include:

Cruise to 42 destinations, 26 countries on five continents

20 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the first visit to Stone Town in Zanzibar

Pacific Princess will sail 34,287 nautical miles in 111 days

The World Cruise crosses the Equator four times

First time Princess Cruises on a World Cruise visits Kaikoura, New Zealand ; Praslin, Seychelles Islands; Mayotte Island , (French protectorate); and Zanzibar, Tanzania

on a World Cruise for Princess Cruises 12 late-night stays to maximize time in port, including Melbourne , Tahiti, Phuket and an overnight in Cape Town, South Africa

The 2020 World Cruise aboard Pacific Princess goes on sale on Wednesday, April 25, with rates starting at $22,999/person. Guests booking the 96- or 111-day World Cruise before March 31, 2019 receive early booking perks such as a $1,000 onboard credit per person for guests booking a balcony, mini-suite, Club Class mini-suite and suite; $500 onboard credit per person for guests booking an interior or oceanview and complimentary gratuities for any category.

Past Princess guests are also eligible for a savings of up to $1,000 per person. More information about the 2020 World Cruise is available at www.princess.com/world.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

