Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences

"We passionately opened our hearts and minds to the diverse local experiences to design 'Rhythm of the Caribbean' ultimately allowing our guests to be inspired by the wonders of the Caribbean and instill a passion for discovering new cultures and destinations," said Rai Caluori, Princess Cruises executive vice president of guest experience and product development.

Guests can also take advantage of insider tips on must-do excursions at each port, dance beneath the stars to vibrant Caribbean rhythms and immerse themselves in one-of-a-kind cultural activities – from concerts to crafts, to enthralling presentations from local experts like shark and treasure hunters.

"Rhythm of the Caribbean" launches aboard Caribbean Princess in May 2018 and is scheduled to roll out to additional ships for the upcoming fall/winter Caribbean season. Offerings include:

Caribbean Festival – presented in association with Princess Cruises' "Festivals of the World," the spirit of the Caribbean comes to life onboard as guests celebrate the local sights, sounds, and vibrant energy of the tropical islands with themed parties, enriching activities and lively musical performances.

Authentic Island Cuisine - savor the diverse fusion of flavors drawn from the Caribbean's coasts, with dishes like Jamaican jerk chicken, delicious red snapper, creole black mussels, Puerto Rican mofongo, pineapple crème brulée and more.

Colorful Caribbean Cocktails - from rum punch to tropical coolers, colorful coladas, refreshing mojitos and more, Princess Cruises is planning to combine the history of the region with locally inspired ingredients to create not just a Caribbean cocktail, but an adventure in a glass. Guests can even indulge in a regional rum tasting.

Party Like a Local -sail away with an exciting high-energy party hosted poolside on the top deck – complete with live music, thrilling performers and lush cocktails. Or spend a night dancing under the vast Caribbean-starred sky at the Terrace Pool Gold Party – inspired by the tales of treasure-laden pirate ships and sunken gold.

Parrots in the Piazza - meet local parrots and macaws up close and personal in the ship's Atrium while learning fun and interesting facts about their habits and habitat.

Indoor Planetarium Experience - Princess Cruises and Discovery at SEA invite guests on a voyage to the stars. Venture into the night sky and view constellations, the moon, planets and spectacular galaxies from the Caribbean night sky.

Stories from Deep Sea Explorers - meet real life treasure and shipwreck hunters onboard as they share first-hand tales of their incredible adventures exploring the Caribbean by boat, investigating legends of lost treasure and recovery operations. Or gain a greater understanding about the fascinating lives of the feared, yet highly misunderstood, apex predators of the sea during an onboard encounter from a real-life shark diver, Martin Graff (on select voyages).

Pirate-Themed Activities - young landlubbers will enjoy some swashbucklin' fun as they learn how to talk like a pirate, dress like a pirate, and even dance like a pirate during a themed party for the whole family.

Princess sails year-round to the Caribbean, with a variety of cruises roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale. More information about the "Rhythm of the Caribbean" and cruises can be found at www.princess.com/caribbean.

Princess Cruises is a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry, named "Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean" by U.S. News & World Report for 2015 and the cruise line's private island beach in the Bahamas, Princess Cays, was ranked among the "Top Cruise Line Private Island Destinations" by Cruise Critic for 2017.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships renowned for their innovative design and wide array of choices in dining, entertainment and amenities, all provided with the experience of exceptional customer service. As an award-winning destination leader offering international cruise vacations, Princess carries two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe on more than 150 itineraries ranging in length from three to 114 days. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

