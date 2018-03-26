Principal Deputy General Counsel David C. Shonka to Lead Redgrave LLP Data Privacy and Security Practice

"David's experience and leadership at the FTC, as well as a thought-leader in the broader legal community, are tremendous assets to our clients. David's knowledge regarding best practices and approaches to addressing privacy and discovery demands in the ordinary course of business as well as during investigations and litigation, including the unique challenges presented by regulatory agency rules of practice and policies, will provide a valuable guidepost for clients. With his outstanding record as a trial and appellate litigator and legal strategist, we are excited and extremely pleased to have David join the Firm and lead our efforts in the Data Privacy and Security Practice area," said Victoria Redgrave, Managing Partner, Redgrave LLP.

"I have spent many years providing legal and policy advice to Commissioners, the Executive Director, Bureau Directors, and office heads on matters of the FTC's policy and practice. Over the past fifteen years, I have increasingly focused on Information Law, including the areas of information governance and discovery, civil law enforcement investigations, and litigation as well as the evolving areas of data privacy and security. I was attracted to Redgrave's reputation as the 'go to' firm in information governance, and am excited to help lead the growing data privacy and security practice at the Firm. The Firm's team of highly-respected lawyers and other professionals provides me with the opportunity to assist clients with the challenges they are facing domesticity and internationally," said Mr. Shonka.

David is a member of the Sedona Conference and serves on the Steering Committee for WG6 (cross-border transfers of data), and is active in WG1 (eDiscovery and electronic records) and WG11 (privacy and data security). He has previously chaired the FTC's eDiscovery Steering Committee. David is a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive and the Louis D. Brandeis Award for Outstanding Litigator.

David received his J.D. from the University of Maine Law School and his B.A. from the University of Nebraska. David is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, Connecticut, The United States Supreme Court, and The United States Courts of Appeals for several circuits.

Redgrave LLP is focused exclusively in the area of Information Law. It is the only law firm with three of top 20 eDiscovery lawyers in United States, Jonathan M. Redgrave , Kevin F. Brady , and Christopher Q. King as rated globally in 2017 by Chambers and Partners. Redgrave LLP provides Fortune and Global 500 companies and Am Law 100 law firms with the legal and technical advice, business strategy, and legal representation needed to support their immediate and future legal, regulatory, and operational requirements related to eDiscovery, data privacy and security, and information governance. The Firm's dedicated teams of legal, business, and technical professionals are at the forefront of helping global organizations address the ever-evolving challenges associated with the creation, receipt, storage, retrieval, production, and destruction of documents and electronic information. Redgrave LLP has offices in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. Visit www.redgravellp.com

