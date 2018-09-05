Print And Marketing Leader Announces New AlphaGraphics Venture To Enhance The Visibility And Profitability Of Las Vegas Area Enterprises

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Bailey, a local print and marketing leader with more than 18 years of experience in marketing communications has recently launched a new AlphaGraphics venture in Las Vegas. Through this initiative, Bailey will provide high-quality printing and signage resources to the Mojave Desert regional market's booming manufacturing, banking, healthcare, and hospitality and leisure industries.

"We look forward to solving the biggest marketing communications challenges of Las Vegas area enterprises by delivering state-of-the-art products and services tailored for the specific needs of our customers," said AlphaGraphics Las Vegas owner Jeff Bailey. "Throughout the years, AlphaGraphics has taken the approach of learning how our customers' businesses work to diagnose their needs and help them increase their brand's visibility and grow sales. We're excited to contribute to the brand's long legacy of operational excellence!"

Bailey's new AlphaGraphics venture will operate as an independent service provider with a dedicated team of local print and signage professionals experienced in helping the diverse industries in the area gain visibility and increase sales through direct mail, banners, posters and signs produced using best-in-breed digital printing technologies.

Through a consultative approach to delivering marketing communications services powered by strategic partnerships with area leaders and local vendors, Bailey's team has positioned itself as a trusted community partner. AlphaGraphics Las Vegas has also helped non-profit organizations focusing on child development, animal conservation as well as the arts in spreading their mission to gain the support of local partners, volunteers and donors. The company continues to invest in cutting-edge technology, from a multi-touch campaign suite of tools, tradeshow materials, logo creation, outdoor signs and online ordering.

AlphaGraphics Las Vegas, located at 3550 East Post Road, #300, is open Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To learn more about the company's services, visit our website http://us361.alphagraphics.com, connect with us on Facebook @AlphagraphicsLasVegasConventionCenter or Twitter @AGLasVegasCC, or call (702) 798-7557.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS



AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

