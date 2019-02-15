Print EZ Provides Notice

MONROE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Print EZ is taking steps to notify customers of a recent event that could potentially affect the security of some of its customer's payment card information. Print EZ takes this incident seriously and is providing customers with information concerning this event in the abundance of caution. Upon learning of this incident, Print EZ immediately took steps to respond and investigate. We are also providing our customers with information and resources that can be used to better protect against the possible misuse of information.

Print EZ has security measures, polices, and procedures in place to protect data in our care and we continue to review these measures as part of our ongoing commitment to the security of the information in our care. Print EZ implemented additional security measures to protect the payment card information entered into our website. Print EZ is also providing customers with information about this event and about steps individuals can take to better protect against misuse of personal information.

Print EZ encourages customers to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report.

Customers have the right to place a "security freeze" on their credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in a credit report without express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a person's name without consent. However, customers should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in a credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application an individual makes regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, an individual cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should a customer wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, customers will need to provide the following information:

Customer's full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If customer has moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where the customer have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, an individual has the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual is a victim of identity theft, he/she is entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert on your credit file, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 2002 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19106 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Customers can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect his/her personal information, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Customers can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Customers have the right to file a police report in the event of any actual or suspected identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, a person will likely need to provide some proof that he/she has been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to other applicable law enforcement agencies and the state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For individuals who may have further questions about this incident, please call our dedicated assistance line at 1 -845-782-2421. Additional information may also be found at www.printez.com.

