Private air travel redefined with Instajet's new reservations app

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New global private aviation community, Instajet, is launching a direct, transparent business model for private aviation, benefiting the entire industry. Its new app gives passengers the ability to search and select private business and leisure flights anywhere in the world, with instant, guaranteed fixed-price reservations. Established by an experienced team of aviation professionals, Instajet is redefining and uniting the private aviation community by providing an app that is easy to use, refer and share with its embedded QR code referral capability.

Instajet connects passengers and operators directly and transparently. The free app provides a shortlist of aircraft categories suitable for the required route. Once a passenger makes a reservation the Instajet operations team selects the best operator for the flight, prioritizing the passenger and choosing the operator offering the newest aircraft or complimentary category upgrades.

With no membership fees, long-term commitments, or negotiating with intermediaries, Instajet makes private aviation immediately understandable and accessible to both new and long-established private fliers. With its per-flight business model and escrow-based unlimited financial protection for every flight, Instajet reassures passengers that they are making safe and secure risk-free, flexible, flight reservations. All operators are required to meet stringent safety and operational standards to provide complete peace of mind for passengers.

Nick Davis, Founder and Chief Executive of Instajet explains: "The industry has long been asking for a clearer, more accessible approach to private air travel, and with more people now choosing to fly privately, the time is perfect for Instajet. Passengers want choice and control, and we provide that through our easy-to-use app. Operators want clarity and certainty, in a practical, easy to manage way, and we provide that through our unique fixed price, no quote, process."

Instajet takes a $1,400 fixed fee per flight from the operator, regardless of flight duration or category of aircraft. A portion is allocated to carbon offsetting, with a tree planted for each flight, and $35 is donated to Cancer Research, Instajet's charity of choice.

Instajet referrers can earn financial incentives with a personalized QR code requested via the app, with each QR code referral earning $140 for each flight taken, from each referral, for a year. Referral incentives are also available for passengers and operators.

The Instajet app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. More information here.

High-res images

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609099/Instajet_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Instajet