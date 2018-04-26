Private Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters Announces First Quarter Increase of 17.5% Year-Over-Year

A strong move to larger aircraft was reported, with a 41% climb in midsize, super-midsize and heavy jet charters as a group, while light jet charters and turboprop charters descended 16% and 23% respectively. New Flight Charters fliers choose their specific aircraft from an array of options for each flight, sourced per their own preferences and guaranteed for best price in the market.

This furthers a trend toward larger aircraft that was seen in 2017 (+16%).

The company attributes the increase in part to better pricing options with the growth of floating fleet aircraft availability - currently 316 aircraft from 27 operators are available to New Flight Charters' clients. Floating fleet aircraft can be quoted point-to-point without having to revolve around a certain base and incur that additional cost, thus are typically better than traditional charter quotes, jet cards and memberships.

Celebrating its 14th anniversary and named as an Inc.5000 fastest growing U.S. company four different years, New Flight Charter has averaged 13.5% annual growth since 2004.

"We are seeing growth on several fronts, but most important to us is our client return rate which reflects the level of service. With on-demand charters flight by flight, each one must be on point," commented New Flight Charters' president Rick Colson. "The people are the most important part of any business, and that's particularly so with custom on-demand charter. The largest number of compliments we receive are about our people."

The company continues to see growth also from its specific initiatives in Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming where it is headquartered.

Jackson Hole Jet Charter is the company's local resource for private charter information and flying to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are Jackson Hole Specials, regional empty legs, and a regional charter aircraft listing with access to aircraft transient at Jackson Hole Airport.

Jet Charter Colorado, launched in 2016, is the only complete Colorado resource and has all 123 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA certified operators, along with floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with point to point pricing, and available empty legs. The most popular locales for charter arrivals and departures in the state during 2017 were the Denver-Centennial, Aspen, Eagle-Vail and Rocky Mountain Metro airports.

About New Flight Charters

Since 2004 charter aircraft owner and leading U.S. private jet charter brokerage New Flight Charters has arranged private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft along with industry leading jet charter pricing, industry floating fleets and empty legs list, and a perfect safety history. Extensive client reviews and industry ratings are available on the New Flight Charters website. As a registered U.S. government contractor with an A+ rating by the BBB, and named to the Inc.5000 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the company handles 1,400 customized flights annually nationwide and serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.

For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.

