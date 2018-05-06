Private School in the Courtyard: The Beginning and Inheritance of Value Investment

Why should we set up the Private School in the Courtyard?

Huang Kuhan, the founder of the private school course, is the chairman and chief investment officer of Asia Value Capital. With 20 years of experience in the financial sector, Kuhan has explored the field of value investment for half that time, and is recognized as a knowledgeable investor in Taiwan. When sharing his personal experiences, Kuhan told the class how "learning finance had changed his whole life" and that he was always thinking about how to disseminate existing financial knowledge to help and influence more people, even the world. Being committed to financial education, Kuhan established the "Change" public fund as well as the "Private School in Courtyard" in March 2017 to help adolescents understand the rules of financial operations and learn ways to impact the world.

What's the Private School in the Courtyard?

Through four inspirational finance courses - Vision, Cross, Cluster and Innovation - the Private School in Courtyard explores what constitutes finance, investment and value. They look at how we can learn from successful models in eras when innovation constantly overturned old industries. The Private School in the Courtyard has courses in both Shanghai and Taichung, with each one including an introduction, content, class extension and summary. Taichung's courses are in their third phase. During the "introduction", the definitions of value, time, credit, capital, price and money were discussed and students were asked to see how they impacted on their values of life. For "content", the students learned how to understand the concept of value, and contemplated how to become a leader and welcome the future. In so doing, they better understood themselves and they were able to embrace the present and become prospective leaders. For "class extension", we illustrated the history of finance and development in the world in order to help the students understand the close relationship between finance and the world dynamic with a broader perspective. Kuhan said he hoped his predecessors' experience could be inherited and shared, while the dreamers' minds could be interwoven through the courtyard courses.

Seasoned Teachers of the Private School in the Courtyard

Dr. Zhang Wantong, known around China as the "Father of Taiwan Futures", and Gu Suhua - the Queen of Taiwan's Bond Market - and other financial frontrunners were invited to share their experiences alongside Kuhan. Dr. Zhang is a well-known scholar and professor in Taiwan, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with a doctorate. He worked as a researcher at Wharton Econometric Forecasting Associates for six years, as well as being a consultant at both the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities and Futures Commission of Taiwan.

Through the two courses in Shanghai and Taichung, mature entrepreneurs, start-ups, financiers and dreamers have gathered for the platform of the Private School in the Courtyard. It enables prospective masters to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the new world in the era of globalization, and it further allows partners to think, inspire and shape the future together.

About Asia Value Capital

Founded by Huang Kuhan, Asia Value Capital is an independent asset management company not affiliated with any financial institutions or consortium. It carries the ethos of value investing in its philosophy, which put great emphasis on the importance of long-term investing as well as locating and investing in undervalued companies that hold a substantial intrinsic value.

