Pro Payments Helps Merchants Utilize the Unique New Partnership Between BigCommerce® and Intuit® QuickBooks® to Efficiently Sync Online Payments - They've Partnered Together to Remove the Hassle of Manual Bookkeeping for Online

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Payments (http://propayments.net/) recently announced that its platform now takes advantage of the new integration between BigCommerce® and QuickBooks®, making it far easier for companies to sell online and accurately record those transactions. BigCommerce® offers optimal QuickBooks® integration that is designed to support a diverse range of merchant and organizational needs, streaming day-to-day operations and helping to take the headache out of accounting and tax time. Pro Payments serves as a one-stop syncing platform that helps clients navigate and implement these useful software programs, potentially saving clients thousands of dollars per year.

"Accounting, data-entry, and time management is a frustrating process for just about any business or organization, especially with online sales. That's why software giants like BigCommerce® and Intuit® exist," said Keith Pollins. "With millions of customers they provide the online engines and sales accounting software that helps digitally streamline these commerce activities – pulling together huge chunks of your daily sales information, sorting and storing it, then putting that data at your fingertips when you need it. Now, you can automatically sync multichannel functions to scale your accounting as your business grows. This enables your team to focus on your business, rather than accounting issues, and saves you valuable time. Here at Pro Payments, we have extensive experience working with these foundational software programs, and have developed an entire platform that helps you grow your business by using them."

BigCommerce® has more than 55 pre-integrated payment gateways like Authorize.net, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, Adyen, Chase Payments, Elavon, NMI, Square, Stripe & PayPal that serve over 95 countries and include 140 currencies. This Big Commerce integration automatically and accurately records sales income, taxes, refunds, discounts, and shipping. By using QuickBooks® Online with QuickBooks® Payments, users benefit from automatic reconciliation of transactions.

Pro Payments offers same day funding, supports multiple payment gateways, is fully mobile friendly with iOS and Android devices ( www.nmi.com ), and can integrate an additional Cash Discount Program that dramatically reduces or eliminates credit card processing fees. Contact us to get information on our SPECIAL OFFER that includes a FREE annual license for QuickBooks Desktop or QuickBooks Online for merchants that use the Big Commerce platform.

About Pro Payments

Pro Payments is a recognized leader in providing integrated QuickBooks® software payment processing services for a wide variety of small to midsized merchant industries and mid-market organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Pro Payments has decades of experience in merchant services and partner focus to provide affordable, fully integrated payment processing that allows merchants to process within QuickBooks® POS, QuickBooks® Online, and QuickBooks® Financial versions Pro, Premier, and Enterprise. Learn more at: www.ProPayments.net.

