Probiotic Ingredients Market Size to Grow by USD 2.21 Bn | Technavio

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The probiotic ingredients market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on performance, quality, price, customer service, and technology to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand Inc.

Nutris

Orffa

Probi AB

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

Japan and China are the two major markets for probiotic ingredients in APAC. The rising use of probiotic ingredients, the existence of a large number of producers, and concentrated production will drive the probiotic ingredients market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The probiotic ingredients market share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns have paved the way for the growth of the food and beverage industry.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The probiotic ingredients market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for healthier food products. Consuming probiotic ingredients can help strengthen the ability of gut flora to improve overall health.

The shelf life of probiotics will be a major challenge for the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. The shelf life of most probiotic bacteria causes deterioration and reduced viability because the number of viable bacteria decreases with time during storage.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the probiotic ingredients market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the packaged foods and meats market, which is the parent market of the probiotic ingredients market, includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist probiotic ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the probiotic ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the probiotic ingredients market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of probiotic ingredients market vendors

Related Reports:

Fox Nuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wheat Gluten Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Probiotic Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Nutris, Orffa, and Probi AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes Inc.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lallemand Inc.

Nutris

Orffa

Probi AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio