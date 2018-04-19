Processed & Packaged Goods Stocks' Research Reports Released on American Lorain, General Mills, Nomad Foods, and J.M. Smucker

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ALN, GIS, NOMD, and SJM which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com scans American Lorain Corp. (NYSE AMER: ALN), General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS), Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD), and The J. M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM). Companies in the Processed and Packaged Goods space, for the most part, are considered consumer staples in as much as they sell products, such as basic foods and beverages, that are consumed all year round in all economic cycles. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

American Lorain

Linyi, China headquartered American Lorain Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.05% lower at $0.19 with a total trading volume of 200,987 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.34%. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells various food products in China, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.11.

On April 17th, 2018, American Lorain announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017, the Company's audited financial statements contained a going concern explanatory paragraph in the audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017.

General Mills

Shares in Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills Inc. ended at $44.73, down 1.17% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.77 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 10.22% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of General Mills, which manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the US, have an RSI of 33.40.

On March 21st, 2018, General Mills reported its results for Q3 ended February 25th, 2018. Net sales for Q3 FY18 were $3.88 billion, gross margin was 32.3% of net sales, and operating profit totaled $593 million. Net earnings attributable to the Company for the quarter totaled $941 million, and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes certain items affecting comparability of results, totaled $0.79.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $49 a share to $47 a share.

Nomad Foods

Feltham, the UK-based Nomad Foods Ltd's stock ended yesterday's session 0.36% lower at $16.68 with a total trading volume of 858,366 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.83% in the past month and 46.83% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.79% and 7.27% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Nomad Foods, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe, have an RSI of 60.50.

On March 22nd, 2018, Nomad Foods reported its results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, revenue was €508 million, gross profit was €160 million, and adjusted EBITDA was €82 million. For the full year 2017, revenue was €1,957 million, gross profit was €599 million, and adjusted EBITDA was €328 million.

J.M. Smucker

On Wednesday, shares in Orrville, Ohio headquartered The J.M. Smucker Co. recorded a trading volume of 797,317 shares. The stock finished 0.31% lower at $120.18. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 2.69%. Furthermore, shares of J.M. Smucker, which manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide, have an RSI of 40.61.

On April 04th, 2018, J.M. Smucker announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, after an estimated tax benefit of $200 million. The Company also announced that it will explore strategic options for its US baking business, including a potential sale.

On April 16th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underperform'.

