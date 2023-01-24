Processed vegetable market size to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing demand for processed vegetables - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed vegetable market is forecasted to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Amazon.com Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dole plc, Farmers Market Foods Inc., J.D. Irving Ltd., Libbys Brand Holding, Mitsubishi Corp., Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC, NutriAsia Inc., RFG Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Processed Vegetable Market 2023-2027

Processed vegetable market 2022-2026: Scope

The processed vegetable market report also covers the following areas:

Processed vegetable market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for processed vegetables will fuel the growth of the processed vegetable market. Fresh vegetables lose nutrients during shipping and shelving. Hence, they are processed within a few hours of harvest to lock their nutrients for a longer period. This retains essential nutrients such as potassium, dietary fiber, folate (folic acid), vitamin A, and vitamin C. These factors are increasing the demand for processed vegetables among consumers. In addition, the growth in the vegetarian and vegan population has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for processed vegetables worldwide.

However, the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors is the major challenges likely to hamper the growth of the processed vegetable market during the forecast period. The market has many unorganized players that produce and export processed vegetables globally. In addition, the presence of several global regional and global players has made the market more fragmented and competitive. This highly fragmented nature of the market presents a barrier to technologies that require standardization and integration. These factors are reducing the growth potential in the global processed vegetables market.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Processed vegetable Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Manufacturing



Energy And Utilities



Aerospace And Defense



Automotive



Others

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Processed vegetable Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights

The processed vegetable market share growth by the canned vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Canned vegetables offer similar health benefits as fresh vegetables. Factors such as the introduction of innovative products and the presence of strong distribution networks between retailers and manufacturers are fostering the growth of the segment.

share growth by the canned vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Canned vegetables offer similar health benefits as fresh vegetables. Factors such as the introduction of innovative products and the presence of strong distribution networks between retailers and manufacturers are fostering the growth of the segment. 36% of the market's growth will account from APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in food consumption and increasing awareness of health and well-being are fueling the growth of the processed vegetable market in APAC.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the Report

Processed vegetable market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this processed vegetable market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the processed vegetable equipment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the processed vegetable equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the processed vegetable equipment market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of processed vegetable equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The canned food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,442.6 million . The new product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The new product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth. The fruits and vegetables market in Egypt is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 11.26 million t. The growth of the organized retail sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as food contamination from fruits and vegetables may impede the market growth.

Processed Vegetable Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dole plc, Farmers Market Foods Inc., J.D. Irving Ltd., Libbys Brand Holding, Mitsubishi Corp., Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC, NutriAsia Inc., RFG Holdings Ltd., Seneca Foods Corp., Smith Frozen Foods Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Sysco Corp., and The Fresh Gourmet Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global processed vegetable market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global processed vegetable market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Canned vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Canned vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Frozen vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Frozen vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Fresh-cut vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fresh-cut vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Independent retailers and convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Independent retailers and convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Speciality food stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Speciality food stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 120: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Ardo Coordination Center NV

Exhibit 124: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Key offerings

12.5 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 127: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Exhibit 130: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Overview



Exhibit 131: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key news



Exhibit 133: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Segment focus

12.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 135: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Exhibit 140: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Segment focus

12.9 Dole plc

Exhibit 144: Dole plc - Overview



Exhibit 145: Dole plc - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Dole plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Dole plc - Segment focus

12.10 Farmers Market Foods Inc.

Exhibit 148: Farmers Market Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Farmers Market Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Farmers Market Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 J.D. Irving Ltd.

Exhibit 151: J.D. Irving Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: J.D. Irving Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: J.D. Irving Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Libbys Brand Holding

Exhibit 154: Libbys Brand Holding - Overview



Exhibit 155: Libbys Brand Holding - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Libbys Brand Holding - Key offerings

12.13 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 157: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC

Exhibit 162: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Overview



Exhibit 163: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Key offerings

12.15 NutriAsia Inc.

Exhibit 165: NutriAsia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: NutriAsia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: NutriAsia Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Exhibit 168: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sysco Corp.

Exhibit 171: Sysco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Sysco Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Sysco Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Sysco Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio