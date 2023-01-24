Processed vegetable market size to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing demand for processed vegetables - Technavio

Jan 24, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed vegetable market is forecasted to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Amazon.com Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dole plc, Farmers Market Foods Inc., J.D. Irving Ltd., Libbys Brand Holding, Mitsubishi Corp., Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC, NutriAsia Inc., RFG Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.
Processed vegetable market 2022-2026: Scope
The processed vegetable market report also covers the following areas:
Processed vegetable market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The increasing demand for processed vegetables will fuel the growth of the processed vegetable market. Fresh vegetables lose nutrients during shipping and shelving. Hence, they are processed within a few hours of harvest to lock their nutrients for a longer period. This retains essential nutrients such as potassium, dietary fiber, folate (folic acid), vitamin A, and vitamin C. These factors are increasing the demand for processed vegetables among consumers. In addition, the growth in the vegetarian and vegan population has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for processed vegetables worldwide.
However, the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors is the major challenges likely to hamper the growth of the processed vegetable market during the forecast period. The market has many unorganized players that produce and export processed vegetables globally. In addition, the presence of several global regional and global players has made the market more fragmented and competitive. This highly fragmented nature of the market presents a barrier to technologies that require standardization and integration. These factors are reducing the growth potential in the global processed vegetables market.
To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!
Processed vegetable Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Processed vegetable Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Highlights
- The processed vegetable market share growth by the canned vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Canned vegetables offer similar health benefits as fresh vegetables. Factors such as the introduction of innovative products and the presence of strong distribution networks between retailers and manufacturers are fostering the growth of the segment.
- 36% of the market's growth will account from APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in food consumption and increasing awareness of health and well-being are fueling the growth of the processed vegetable market in APAC.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Processed vegetable market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
What are the key data covered in this processed vegetable market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the processed vegetable equipment market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the processed vegetable equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the processed vegetable equipment market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of processed vegetable equipment market vendors
Related Reports:
- The canned food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,442.6 million. The new product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.
- The fruits and vegetables market in Egypt is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 11.26 million t. The growth of the organized retail sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as food contamination from fruits and vegetables may impede the market growth.
Processed Vegetable Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
172
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 76.55 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.08
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dole plc, Farmers Market Foods Inc., J.D. Irving Ltd., Libbys Brand Holding, Mitsubishi Corp., Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC, NutriAsia Inc., RFG Holdings Ltd., Seneca Foods Corp., Smith Frozen Foods Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Sysco Corp., and The Fresh Gourmet Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global processed vegetable market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global processed vegetable market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Canned vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Canned vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Frozen vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Frozen vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Frozen vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fresh-cut vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Fresh-cut vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fresh-cut vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Independent retailers and convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Independent retailers and convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Independent retailers and convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Speciality food stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Speciality food stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Speciality food stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 120: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Ardo Coordination Center NV
- Exhibit 124: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Ardo Coordination Center NV - Key offerings
- 12.5 B and G Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 127: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
- Exhibit 130: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Segment focus
- 12.7 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA
- Exhibit 140: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Segment focus
- 12.9 Dole plc
- Exhibit 144: Dole plc - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Dole plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Dole plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Dole plc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Farmers Market Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Farmers Market Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Farmers Market Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Farmers Market Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 J.D. Irving Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: J.D. Irving Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: J.D. Irving Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: J.D. Irving Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Libbys Brand Holding
- Exhibit 154: Libbys Brand Holding - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Libbys Brand Holding - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Libbys Brand Holding - Key offerings
- 12.13 Mitsubishi Corp.
- Exhibit 157: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC
- Exhibit 162: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Ninos Fresh Cut Fruit and Veg LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 NutriAsia Inc.
- Exhibit 165: NutriAsia Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: NutriAsia Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: NutriAsia Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.
- Exhibit 168: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Sysco Corp.
- Exhibit 171: Sysco Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Sysco Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Sysco Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Sysco Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 178: Research methodology
- Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 180: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
