Producer Anthony Jabre Advances in Production With Crime Thriller 'Rites of Men,' Zachary Levi Attached to Star

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zachary Levi, having recently starred in the box office hit "Shazam," is now officially confirmed to star in the crime thriller "Rites of Men". Anthony Jabre, of Vedette Finance, is set to produce alongside veteran producer Bob Cooper of Landscape Entertainment.

"Rites of Men" is about a man who will stop at nothing to find his 16-year-old son's killers. In the process, he looks for revenge but also finds the strength to forgive and become a better person. The screenplay is written by Oscar-nominated writer Jonathan Herman of the upcoming "Scarface" remake and co-writer of "Straight Outta Compton." Having described "Rites of Men" as his passion project, Herman will also be creatively involved throughout the production process. Up-and-coming director Chris Baugh, best known for his award-winning feature debut "Bad Day for the Cut," is set to direct.

Some of Anthony Jabre's past film credits include "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn" starring Robin Williams, Mila Kunis, and Peter Dinklage; "Heist" starring Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Dave Bautista; "Aftermath" starring Arnold Swarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, and Maggie Grace; and Martin Scorsese's "Silence" starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, and Adam Driver. Other projects in development on Jabre's new film slate include "14 Fists" starring John Hannah, Bai Ling, and Jean-Paul Ly and "Boiling Point," now in pre-production, a feature film adapted from the award-winning short film directed by Philip Barantini, which starred highly acclaimed actor Stephen Graham, recently in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."

Producer and financier Anthony Jabre founded L.A.-based Vedette Finance, a film development and finance company, with the objective to develop its premium-value slate and maintain a steady output of high-quality film releasing. Previously based in London, Paris, and Geneva, Anthony Jabre began his career in private banking managing private clients funds and FX currency trading. He has worked alongside a variety of major financial institutions, including Credit Suisse, UBS, Prudential Bache, Credit Agricole, and Merrill Lynch. In turn, Anthony Jabre has developed long-standing relationships with both private and institutional clients. Since moving to Los Angeles and focusing on film finance, Jabre continues to steadily expand Vedette Finance's film fund and creative intellectual property, heading numerous projects in all stages of development.

