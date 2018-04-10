Professional Development Firm Walk The Talk Releases New HOW TO Handbook Covering Practical, Effective Responses and Solutions to the Timely Topic of Workplace Sexual Harassment

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Academy of Management, sexual harassment adversely affects not only individual victims, but is clearly BAD FOR BUSINESS. Here is why:

Workplace sexual harassment:

clearly contradicts and organizations values, principles and operating standards.

tarnishes an organization's image and makes it difficult to recruit and retain high quality talent.

is a significantly damaging form of discrimination.

erodes employee respect, trust and confidence.

if not properly addressed can cause BIG problems for a lot of people.

With this in mind, Walk The Talk (http://www.walkthetalk.com/stop-workplace-sexual-harassment-quickly-permanently.html/?PR) "Stop Sexual Harassment Quickly and Permanently" is the latest in its series of books designed to deal with workplace challenges ranging from ethics and employee performance problems to litigation avoidance. This powerful resource is co-authored by Walk The Talk President Eric Harvey and therapist/trainer Susan Fee. "Stop Workplace Sexual Harassment" is a training resource for every employee, every leader and every organization.

"Our goal with this publication is to empower individuals and organizations to stop sexual harassment in its tracks," says Harvey, "and avoid the negative outcomes that can impact the entire organization. Sexual harassment is truly BAD FOR BUSINESS therefore can't be ignored."

"Stop Workplace Sexual Harassment" provides clear examples of the attitudes and behaviors that lead to sexual harassment and offers specific strategies to solve these problems internally without the need for outside legal or government involvement.

Walk The Talk plans to continue producing high-quality, actionable content for organizations, their leaders and their employees. The company's mission from day one has been to help individuals and organizations achieve personal and professional success. New publications are already in development, and Harvey says the next in the company's line of HOW-TO handbooks can be expected by spring 2019.

About the Authors

Eric Harvey based in Pensacola beach, Florida is the founder of walkthetalk.com and a leading expert on positive people practices and high-achieving organizations. He has worked with hundreds of organizations, including multinational corporations, leading healthcare providers, high-tech companies and highly respected nonprofit organizations. Eric is also the author of 28 books which have sold millions of copies worldwide.

Susan Fee is a therapist, author, speaker and national trainer based in Seattle, Washington. She specializes in helping clients develop personal and professional communication skills. She delivers training to individuals and organizations related to communication, conflict resolution, resiliency and motivation. Susan is also the author of 6 other highly respected books.

About Walk the Talk

For over 40 years, Walk The Talk has been dedicated to one simple mission: to provide employees, leaders and their organizations with high-quality products and services to insure individual and organizational success. Walk The Talk resources are designed to:

build critical skills and the confidence to apply them.

develop an organizational culture that attracts and retains the best-of-the-best.

deal with workplace challenges like employee performance problems and litigation avoidance.

create more organizational trust, confidence and collaboration at all levels.

help organizations thrive in today's challenging and ever-changing world.

